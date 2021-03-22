Aston Martin Unveils Vantage F1 Edition Based on Official Formula 1 Safety Car

Following the brand’s exciting return to Formula 1 this season, Aston Martin has just unveiled the Vantage F1 Edition, based on the new official F1 Safety Car. The first deliveries for this special edition Vantage are scheduled to begin in May 2021, with pricing starting from £142,000 ($197,000) in the UK, and €162,000 ($193,000) in Germany.
Built with direct input from newly appointed Aston Martin CEO, Tobias Moers, the Vantage F1 Edition has been deemed the Vantage range flagship. Aside from being more powerful than a regular Vantage, this new variant also boats significant chassis and aerodynamics improvements, resulting in the sportiest Vantage currently on sale.
In terms of power, the 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 unit now features an extra 25 horses (25 PS), reaching a peak 528 hp (535 PS) and an unchanged 505 lb-ft (685 Nm) of torque. It’s important, however, to note that the peak torque can now be sustained for a longer period of time. Meanwhile, the eight-speed automatic transmission has also been updated to feature an optimized torque cut during upshifts.
There were changes made to the chassis as well, with Aston Martin engineers focusing on the suspension and steering systems in a bid to improve responsiveness and body control. The wheels are different too, measuring 21-inches instead of the standard 20-inches, while the tires were developed by Pirelli specifically for this car.
Then there’s the aero kit, offering an extra 441 lbs (200 kg) of downforce at top speed. The kit is comprised of a full-width front splitter, front dive planes, underbody turning vanes, and a new rear wing. The exterior also comes with a vaned grille as standard, 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber detailing, unique graphics, and quad exhausts to go with the previously mentioned Satin Black Diamond alloys.
return to Formula 1, Aston Martin Racing Green. Other color options include Jet Black and Lunar White to go with a Solid Matte Dark Gray racing graphic.
As for the interior, there is new Obsidian Black leather and Phantom Gray Alcantara upholstery and trim, with a choice of Lime Green, Obsidian Black, Wolf Gray, or Spicy Red contrast stripes and stitching.
“Performance is at the heart of every Aston Martin, but when it wears an F1 badge it has to be a truly exceptional car. Vantage was already the most focused sports car in our range but in the development of our Official Safety Car of Formula 1, it had to be a true athlete: more powerful; more agile; more immediate and more exciting to drive. And - of course - quicker and more capable in a race-track environment," states the carmaker’s CEO, Tobias Moers.
"I set the engineering team a tough target, as I was insistent that gains in performance came via genuine improvements in the car’s dynamics, and not by fitting track-optimised tyres. The results speak for themselves. A Vantage to appeal to the most discerning drivers and a new model that marks an exciting moment in Aston Martin’s history.”
While the car will clearly be available with left-hand drive, there's no official word regarding whether or not it will also go on sale in the U.S.
