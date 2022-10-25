2023 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance Brings a Touch of F1 With New Special Edition Model

F1 is the new Launch Edition for the C 63 S E Performance, as Mercedes-AMG is offering it for the first year of production on both Sedan and Estate models.
Officially dubbed the 2023 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance F1 Edition, it brings exclusive visual upgrades inside and out, some of them inspired by those of the GT 63 S 4Matic+ F1 Medical Car, and a plethora of standard items.
Finished in the Manufaktur Alpine Gray paint, and riding on 20-inch wheels in matt black, it sports red trim on the outside, and several high-gloss black elements, part of the AMG Night Packages I and II. The latter comprise the front apron, trim elements in the front fenders, side mirror caps, window surrounds, and beltline trim strip. The slats in the grille, as well as the rear apron, tailpipes, and badging on the trunk lid have a black-chrome look, and the fuel filler displays the ‘AMG’ lettering in silver chrome.
More black and red contrast can be seen upon opening the door. Black Nappa leather upholstery decorates the seats, stitched together with red string, and they feature the Affalterbach brand’s logos in the headrests. Red seatbelts, carbon fiber trim with red thread, steering wheel in Nappa leather and Dinamica microfiber with red stitching, and backlit door sill trims are other highlights of the special edition Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance. Specific floor mats and bespoke ‘Edition’ badges round off the makeover.
Each car is supplied with a customized AMG Indoor Cover, bedecked by the F1 logo, and power still comes from the same assembly found in the normal C 63 S E Performance. You are looking at a 2.0-liter four-pot, assisted by a rear-mounted electric motor that is fed by a 6.1 kWh battery pack. The total output and torque are rated at 680 ps (670 hp / 500 kW) and 1,020 Nm (752 lb-ft), enabling the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 3.4 seconds, and a 280 kph (174 mph) top speed.
