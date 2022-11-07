Mercedes-AMG Has a New Calendar for 2023, It's Artsy and Already Sold Out

Mercedes-AMG has a new calendar! It features some of its most well-known vehicles. But they are not just very well-edited photos, no. The calendar will feature iconic cars that serve as motifs for Pop Art creations. For 2023, get ready to experience the brand’s masterpieces in a completely different shape.
Mercedes-AMG announced its calendar for 2023, and people have already bought all the stock. It sold like hotcakes! Inspired by the Pop Art Era, the automaker’s best cars are going to end up displayed in a way that could remind people about a time when traditions were challenged.
The Pop Art movement started in the 1950s in the UK and has rapidly expanded to the U.S. Some names associated with this type of art will be immediately recognized by gearheads. Remember Andy Warhol? He was one of those Pop Art supporters that wanted to bring the joys of creative expression to everyone, effectively removing the idea that art is meant only for those that are well-off or highly educated.
Costing €33.2 ($33.3) for individual customers, the calendar is expected to reach buyers in the second half of December and throughout January next year. Commercial entities might get a lower price, but they will have to register and discuss that with the company once there will be more copies available.
Mercedes-AMG partnered with Rankin Creative for this calendar. This is the same company that worked on the videos that helped with the launch of the new SL Roadster. Rankin Creative also did a couple of other projects with Mercedes-AMG and has worked closely with other automakers like Rolls-Royce as well.
The cover of the calendar features the famed Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR, and the glimpse published on social media shows a bright yellow SLS, which could remind some of us that at one point in time, the German brand decided to give the world a battery-electric SLS that wore a similar paint scheme.
We asked Mercedes-AMG if the calendar will become available once again, but the brand has not answered us yet. We will update the article once we know more.
The Pop Art movement started in the 1950s in the UK and has rapidly expanded to the U.S. Some names associated with this type of art will be immediately recognized by gearheads. Remember Andy Warhol? He was one of those Pop Art supporters that wanted to bring the joys of creative expression to everyone, effectively removing the idea that art is meant only for those that are well-off or highly educated.
Costing €33.2 ($33.3) for individual customers, the calendar is expected to reach buyers in the second half of December and throughout January next year. Commercial entities might get a lower price, but they will have to register and discuss that with the company once there will be more copies available.
Mercedes-AMG partnered with Rankin Creative for this calendar. This is the same company that worked on the videos that helped with the launch of the new SL Roadster. Rankin Creative also did a couple of other projects with Mercedes-AMG and has worked closely with other automakers like Rolls-Royce as well.
The cover of the calendar features the famed Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR, and the glimpse published on social media shows a bright yellow SLS, which could remind some of us that at one point in time, the German brand decided to give the world a battery-electric SLS that wore a similar paint scheme.
We asked Mercedes-AMG if the calendar will become available once again, but the brand has not answered us yet. We will update the article once we know more.
Keep track of your timeless journeys in our brand-new AMG calendar designed for 2023, inspired by the Pop Art Era.— Mercedes-AMG (@MercedesAMG) November 7, 2022
Click on the link to get yours! You will be redirected to an external website.https://t.co/RoWcddXlRw #MercedesAMG #AMGShopping #AMGCalendar pic.twitter.com/CjePknj94Q