2023 Mercedes-AMG GT Edition 1 Spied for the First Time With Fixed Rear Wing

Mercedes-AMG is working on the finishing touches for the 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT, which is set to debut next year. Its prototypes are still being tested in various areas of the world, and this latest one has been spotted while it was in Germany. The example in question is believed to be a 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT Edition 1, which will only be available in the first year of production for this new model.
This marks its first public sighting, so we are bound to see more of this version of the upcoming Mercedes-AMG GT. Unlike the other versions of this model, the Edition 1 is believed to be the only one with a fixed rear spoiler, as you can see in the photo gallery. It will also have a modified front lip spoiler when compared to the other variants of this model.
Of course, there will be several plaques inside the vehicle and possibly a badge on the exterior to note that this version is an Edition 1. The special model that will be made in a limited series comes with numerous parts that are made from carbon fiber, and that is visible even on the prototype of what is believed to be referred to internally as the C192.
Regarding the upcoming new generation of the Mercedes-AMG GT, we already know that this model will come with a 4.0-liter V8 engine with a biturbo setup, similar to the one found on the all-new SL.
Several other components from the SL are set to be shared with the Mercedes-AMG GT. The latter is lighter than the former, as well as a bit shorter, so it should be quicker than the SL in various circumstances.
It is believed that the wheelbase of the upcoming Mercedes-AMG GT will be the same as the one on the ongoing model, or that it will have a value that is close to it. Parts will be shared with the SL, even on the cockpit side, as the Mercedes-AMG GT is technically the coupé sibling of the SL.
