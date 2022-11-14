Nine-Mile 2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Bears Hyper Naked Thrills by the Dozen

Menacingly imposing is the perfect way to describe both its power output and cosmetic demeanor.
If you’re after superbike performance but can’t be bothered with fairings or tucked ergonomics, then you will have at least fantasized about popping a cheeky nooner on a Ducati Streetfighter V4 S. Of course, getting your hands on one such entity – new or used – isn't going to be a cheap affair, yet it’s still more attainable than the prospect of owning a faired Panigale!
With this being said, we’ll go right ahead and announce that the 2021 Streetfighter V4 S shown above is going on the block at this very moment. Peek at the motorcycle’s five-inch TFT display, and you’ll see a paltry nine miles (14.5 km) counted by its odometer. In essence, what you’re looking at here is a brand-new, bone-stock machine without a single imperfection to meet the eye.
The Italian hyper naked gets sent on its way by a Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine, which is mated to a wet slipper clutch and a six-speed gearbox with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) technology. Featuring elliptical throttle bodies, a counter-rotating crank, and 14:1 compression, the 1,103cc mill is capable of spawning 208 hp at 12,750 rpm.
A peak torque output numbering 90 pound-feet (123 Nm) will be generated lower down the rev range, and all this tarmac-scorching grunt can result in speeds of up to 175 mph (282 kph). Electronic Ohlins suspension, ABS-equipped Brembo brakes, and forged aluminum Marchesini hoops make up the Streetfighter’s running gear. Lastly, its curb weight is rated at 439 pounds (199 kg).
In case you’ve got about $20k to spare, do consider having a gander at the current listings on Bring a Trailer by tomorrow afternoon (November 15), as that’s when Ducati’s brute will be making its way to a new home. At the time of this article, the leading bid is placed at a cool $18,500, but it remains to be seen whether the reserve price will be met.
