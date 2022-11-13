Stunning Ferrari F50 Will Go Under the Hammer for an Eyewatering Dollar Amount

This pristine, low-mileage Ferrari F50 is number 8 of only 349 examples ever built, which was one less than the Ferrari president of the time thought the company could sell. Unveiled at the 1995 Geneva Salon, it was “the closest you could get to a Formula One car for the public roads,” according to Ferrari.
And that’s because it used a mid-mounted, 4.7-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine derived directly from the F1-89 Formula One car used in the 1989 season. The removable hardtop also helped, offering a driving experience close to that of an F1 car. Additionally, the four wheel independent suspension system was also similar to that on F1 cars.
The V12 engine produced 512 hp (519 ps) and 471 Nm (347 lb-ft), moving the car to 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in 3.87 seconds, and towards a top speed of 202 mph (325 km/h).
Similar to the F40, the F50 was built to celebrate Ferrari’s 50 years as a car manufacturer, with production running from 1995 to 1997. The body panels on the F50 were made out of composite materials, which was also the case for its predecessor.
Now, contrary to the GTO and F40 where the only paint option was red, the F50 offered more color choices. Clients could choose from two shades of red (one of them being the Rosso Corsa this particular example features), silver, yellow, and black.
With a remarkably low 625 miles (1,006) km on the odometer and only 2 previous caretakers, this timeless piece of engineering will hopefully find a new owner on December 10th, when it goes under the hammer in Miami, Florida. This particular two-seater is accompanied by a set of fitting luggage, the flight case for the removable hardtop, and the appropriate paperwork.
It’s being auctioned by RM Sotheby’s and is expected to bring in between $5.5 million and $6.5 million.
