Mike Tyson’s Ferrari F50 Is About to Sell at Auction for a Lot of Money

Celebrity-owned cars tend to value over time, and this also holds true in the case of public figures whose personal collections count on dozens of items that seem impossible to keep track of. Mike Tyson is one such figure, and his old Ferrari F50 is a good example.
At the peak of his career, when he was the undefeated champion and could command as much as $30 million for a single match, Mike Tyson burned the proverbial candle at both ends, splurging on absolutely anything he wanted. This included expensive, limited-edition or custom cars, several of which were Ferraris and Lamborghinis.
But this one is believed to be among the most valuable of that lot: a Ferrari F50 in Rosso Corsa (Racing Red) that he bought or leased at the peak of his career. As it so happens, it’s also one of the just 55 units destined for the North American market, has recently been serviced and touched up, and presents itself in incredible condition. It’s a must-have for any collector worth their salt, as long as they can afford it.
Chassis 104220 left the factory in February 1996 and was delivered new to Beverly Hills Sports Car before moving into Tyson’s garage. He owned it until 2001 when it was sold off to Infospace co-founder Kevin Marcus.
In the years since, the F50 has passed through many collectors’ hands, with the current owner taking to Ford Lauderdale for the extensive $75,000 overhaul, which earned it the Ferrari Classiche recertification. The overhaul included new clutch and tires, work on the front suspension lift and the AC, and restoration of the Alcantara interior panels.
With just 6,193 miles (9,966 km) on the clock, this F50 has been a well-guarded and maintained collectible, which adds to the appeal of the Tyson ownership. This is not just a car that some celebrity owned at a time, but a worthy collectible on its own. All of the above translate into a high estimate: the car is scheduled to cross the auction block at Gooding & Company’s Pebble Beach event on August 19-20 and is estimated to fetch between $4.5 million and $5.5 million.
The same F50 was previously listed in 2017, and the estimate for it has doubled since.
