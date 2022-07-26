Mike Tyson Reminisces About His Fast Cars, Like His Yellow Lamborghini Diablo

Mike Tyson had a very successful career in boxing, which propelled him to superstar status. He used to receive over $30 million for some fights, which allowed him to splash on everything he wanted, including the fastest cars at the time. The Lamborghini Diablo was one of them.
Mike Tyson is a success story. Eventually. The athlete has had numerous ups and downs in his career, including trouble with the law and going bankrupt in the early 2000s. Despite all that, nowadays, he has a net worth estimated at $10 million as of 2022, which allows him to live a life that’s more than comfortable.
Back in the day, he used to bank even $30 million for several fights, earning over $350 million in his active years. Which means he spent quite a lot of it, without denying himself anything.
In a new post on social media, Mike Tyson reminisced about one of the spectacular cars in his collection: a yellow Lamborghini Diablo. He had reportedly purchased this one back in 1996, after defeating Bruce Seldon in a fight in Las Vegas. He captioned the picture: “Never saw a fast car I didn't buy back then." The car underwent extensive upgrades and was dubbed "Super Diablo."
The yellow Lamborghini Diablo wasn’t the only one he got, because, a few years later, he also bought a 2000 Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster.
At the beginning of his career, he had rewarded himself with a Cadillac Eldorado and a Cadillac Seville, splashing on a blue Rolls-Royce Silver Spur for his 21st birthday. Shortly after that, he got a Rolls-Royce Corniche, with many others to follow.
In a new post, Mike Tyson recently announced that his son, Miguel, 20, will step “into the driver’s seat for Mike Tyson Car Collection dropping this Thursday 7/28 at 12pm EST/ 9am PST.” The collection seems to include clothing featuring Tyson’s past cars, but he didn't give more details about it.
His passion for cars continues to this day. But the 56-year-old former pro boxer isn’t pushing the limits of all the new Lamborghini cars anymore, but rather opts for more luxurious automobiles, like a Rolls-Royce Ghost.
