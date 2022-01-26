Mike Tyson's Impounded 1990 Mercedes 500 SL AMG Turned Into Cheap Garage Find

Celebrity cars are always interesting for many collectible reasons. Sometimes, though, the ultimate deal might prove disadvantageous. At least for the seller. Even if initial interest seemed high.
According to eBay user jaautotransportservices, a gold 1990 Mercedes-Benz AMG 500 SL had the makings of an incredible deal. For starters, it is one of the rare SL versions offered by AMG while still independent. Additionally, we are dealing with a unit that runs and just needs a proper tune-up and some TLC before turning into a regular daily driver.
But wait, there is so much more. The 5.0-liter M119 V8 engine that was good for some 322 horsepower back in the day might usually be considered a highlight. But on this occasion, it’s just part of the extensive list of details. Chief among the highlights would be the “garage find” title, as the car had been sitting untouched in a Las Vegas, Nevada depot for the past six years.
It only got out in the open as part of the quick five-day auction to show that it still runs and drives. Then, here is the icing on the cake. Allegedly, this was boxer Mike Tyson’s $85k 500 SL ride at one point in time. He is, of course, notorious for his large collection of exotics (both cars and homes).
So, he probably did not feel too much of its absence as the Mercedes was reportedly impounded by Hudson Police back in 1990 while being driven by someone else without “license plates or a registration sticker.” Ultimately, after exactly 68 bids, the rather tired gold SL-Class has now found another caretaker.
And for once we are quite happy to report that someone did not feel compelled to pony up an arm and a leg worth of cash just to own a celebrity car. Instead, the decidedly rare AMG 500 SL sold for a mere $10,600. Well, talk about the trials and tribulations of no reserve auctions...
