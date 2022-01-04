Jamie Foxx Beatboxing to Truck Back-Up Beeper Is Everything You Need to Hear Today

With a lot of projects going on, Jamie Foxx shows he can enjoy life’s simple pleasures. In a video uploaded to his Instagram account, the actor uses his beatbox skills to accompany the beep of a truck backing up.
Singer, actor and comedian, Jamie Foxx is a man of many talents. His recent movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw his return as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man, is the world’s highest-grossing movie at the moment.
He also participated in Puerto Rican singer Anuel AA’s documentary about his life, executively producing the YouTube Originals show 30 Days with: Anuel alongside Wires Only, celebrities’ go-to dealership for exclusive and luxurious vehicles.
But we can’t forget his singing career, and Foxx reminded us of his skills with a funny video posted on his Instagram account recently. In the 30-second video, we can hear him beatbox with the help of the sound of a truck backing up.
In the first few seconds, we see the actor as we hear the engine come alive. The driver reverses the truck and Foxx starts beatboxing as the beeping of the truck starts. And he shows that you don’t need much to find joy in life’s simple pleasures. And that, with talent, anything can be a prop or... backing "vocals."
The Academy Award winning actor just returned from Cabo San Lucas, where he celebrated New Year’s Eve with his friends. With a net worth of approximately $150 million, he flew back on a private jet, because how else could he find time to relax and unravel after some well-deserved relaxing time?
The plane he was on is a Gulfstream G-IV, which is powered by two Rolls-Royce Mk 611-8 engines and has a maximum cruise speed of 476 knots (548 mph/882 kph) and a long-range speed of 459 knots (528 mph/850 kph). The aircraft has enough space to fit 12 passengers.
For 2022, Jamie Foxx has a lot of commitments, which include a biographical miniseries where he will be playing Mike Tyson, and several movies for the big screen. But as we can see with this fun video, despite his busy schedule, he knows how to find some time to just enjoy himself.
