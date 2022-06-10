Ferrari F50 Luggage Set Sells for More Than a Car's Worth

It’s not rare for car manufacturers to strike deals with different companies for the creation of branded products, and Ferrari is no stranger to this marketing practice. From sunglasses and clothes to colognes and children’s toys, the company has stuck its name on a variety of products.
One such product is what we are going to talk about today. Enter the Ferrari-branded luggage set that is worth more than an entry-level sub-compact hatchback.
This luggage set was produced by the luxury Italian brand Schedoni and was specifically created as an accessory to accompany the Ferrari F50, so it wasn’t put on sale as a standalone item.
It is a three-piece luggage set that consists of a handbag, a garment bag, and a duffel bag. All the items are made of black leather with black stitching and contrasting red suede accents, along with gray interior linings. Ferrari badges are subtly visible on the front of each bag, as well as the zipper pulls and the interior linings.
The handbag features red segments on top, a top-mounted carrying handle, a leather nametag, two metal clasps, and storage pockets on the inside.
The garment bag is ideal for carrying a suit, as it has a hanging perch inside, as well as plastic stuffing to make sure your clothes remain uncreased.
Finally, the duffel bag has a simple all-black design with a Ferrari logo and a full-length zipper.
I’m pretty sure these bags are unlikely to ever hold a pair of boxer shorts and a toothbrush inside, but someone just paid $30,000 for the bespoke luggage set, which went under the hammer at Bring a Trailer. Yellow protective bags with Ferrari prancing horse logos and two keys with a carrying fob were also included in the sale package.
Aside from the considerable amount it fetched its former owner, the luggage set easily stands out due to its high-quality craftsmanship and limited availability. We can only assume the bidder may be a collector who is aware of the rarity of the items. Considering only 349 Ferrari F50s were ever produced, these accessories are also very hard to come by.
Schedoni has been working with Ferrari since 1977, making luggage sets for every Ferrari since the 308GTB.
