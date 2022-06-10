Ferrari Will Add a Third Production Line in Maranello, Dedicated to Electrified Vehicles

Ferrari declared itself as the last bastion of ICE cars, but even the bosses in Maranello know the writing is on the wall. The Italian supercar maker has bought land near its existing plant in Maranello for a third production line. This is rumored to be dedicated to building hybrid and electric vehicles.
It’s not long since Ferrari said that electric vehicles “lack soul,” yet we’re about to see an electric supercar from the Maranello house relatively soon. It was the same with the idea of building an SUV, and now we expect the Purosangue to reach its first customers as soon as next year. Trends change, and so are plans, so we give kudos to Ferrari for showing that customers’ desires are more important than the company’s culture.
About that battery-electric Ferrari, don’t freak out just yet, as it’s not exactly around the corner. But Ferrari already plans for the future with an expansion plan for the Maranello factory. You can see that the sportscar maker does not want to change its plans but instead add new ones to the plate.
A third production line means the regular combustion car program will continue unabated. At the same time, the electrified models will have a dedicated production line. The expansion plans will include a new battery R&D center, said people who asked not to be identified because the information is private.
According to Automotive News, Ferrari is expected to make a big announcement next week during its June 16 capital markets day. CEO Benedetto Vigna is expected to shed light on Ferrari’s electrification strategy for the next four years. This will include new electrified cars, as well as the first fully-electric vehicle for the Italian company.
Analysts expect Ferrari to launch the first EV sportscar in 2025, at the end of a big-spending campaign. The need to catch up with more advanced rivals on the road to electrification worried investors concerned about the costs of the endeavor. The new CEO, Vigna, an outsider from STMicro, already shook up Ferrari’s organizational structure to bring the Italian manufacturer into the 21st century.
About that battery-electric Ferrari, don’t freak out just yet, as it’s not exactly around the corner. But Ferrari already plans for the future with an expansion plan for the Maranello factory. You can see that the sportscar maker does not want to change its plans but instead add new ones to the plate.
A third production line means the regular combustion car program will continue unabated. At the same time, the electrified models will have a dedicated production line. The expansion plans will include a new battery R&D center, said people who asked not to be identified because the information is private.
According to Automotive News, Ferrari is expected to make a big announcement next week during its June 16 capital markets day. CEO Benedetto Vigna is expected to shed light on Ferrari’s electrification strategy for the next four years. This will include new electrified cars, as well as the first fully-electric vehicle for the Italian company.
Analysts expect Ferrari to launch the first EV sportscar in 2025, at the end of a big-spending campaign. The need to catch up with more advanced rivals on the road to electrification worried investors concerned about the costs of the endeavor. The new CEO, Vigna, an outsider from STMicro, already shook up Ferrari’s organizational structure to bring the Italian manufacturer into the 21st century.