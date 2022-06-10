Alec Monopoly Starts His Ferrari Convertible After Four Months, Immediately Roars to Life

Private jets, yachts, and supercars are just some of the things street artist Alec Monopoly spends his money on. And he loves every second of it. Now, he goes back to his Ferrari convertible.
New York street artist Alec Monopoly, whose real name is Alec Andon, is famous for his graffiti art that usually involves the popular board game character, Mr. Monopoly, hence his stage name. In his career, he’s had several high-profile collaborations with CoverGirl, TAG Heuer, Vitamin Water, The W Hotel, and many others.
With an estimated net worth of $12 million, the artist doesn’t shy away from living it up, be it on yachts, private jets, or in supercars. He is the proud owner of a sizable car collection, and the latest car he’s turned to is a red Ferrari F8 Spider.
In his Instagram Stories posted on June 9, Alec shows up taking the cover from his F8 Spider and wrote: “Daddy’s back, sorry been so long.” In his next short video, he adds that he hasn’t started the supercar in over four months and "can’t believe she starts.”
But the Ferrari roars back to life immediately. So Alec didn’t miss the opportunity to take it out for a joy ride with his girlfriend, Alexa Dellanos, and their dog.
Ferrari introduced the F8 Tributo and the F8 Spider in 2019. They're both powered by the company's powerful 3.9-liter V8 engine that delivers 710 horsepower (720 ps) at 8,000 rpm and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque at 3,250 rpm to all wheels via a seven-speed automatic DCT transmission.
When it comes to how fast it is, the Alec's Ferrari doesn’t disappoint. The convertible supercar can sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph).
Among Alec Monopoly's rides, there are a Ford Raptor and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, but it looks like he truly has a soft spot for the F8 Spider.
