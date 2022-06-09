Moe Shalizi's Ride to Private Jet Is His Ferrari SF90 Stradale, Despite All the New Cars

Posing with an expensive car parked next to a private jet became the latest baller move and a lot of celebrities are following this trend. Moe Shalizi is no different, and he chose his black Ferrari SF90 Stradale for this occasion.
Moe Shalizi, the founder of The Shalizi Group, has a big passion for vehicles, supported by all the recently bought cars. It seems like every month, Shalizi adds yet another model to his collection, and each one is more surprising than the other. He also loves upgrading his cars, making them faster, louder, and simply... remarkable.
In his collection, Shalizi, who is DJ Marshmello’s manager, you can also find a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, which has seen some upgrades. And, despite all the new additions to his garage, when it comes to the perfect Instagram shot, there’s no other choice but his dark hypercar.
His most recent post captioned “Cold hearts and heated floors,” shows the Batman-worthy hypercar parked outside a two-tone private jet.
In a past episode released on its YouTube channel, Vik from RDB LA revealed they worked on Shalizi’s mean-looking Ferrari SF90 Stradale. The result, which could make Batman jealous, is a dark monster on wheels. It had been painted black and fitted with 21/22-inch Velos wheels in two tones, with chrome hardware bolts. It has been slammed on Novotech springs with some tweaks that help reduce ground clearance. The front wheels are FlatFace, while the ones on the rear axle are Deep Concave.
The good folks at RDB LA didn’t tweak its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, that works alongside three electric motors. The V8 delivers 769 horsepower, while the three electric motors take it up to a total of 976 horsepower (1,000 ps). Thanks to a 7.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, the SF90 Stradale also benefits from 16 mi (26 km) of emission-free range.
When it comes to speed, the hybrid hypercar can sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.5 seconds, reaching a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph). And given all its upgrades, we can see why it ranks so high on Moe Shalizi’s list.
