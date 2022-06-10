Ferrari F8 Spider by Novitec Is Both Awesome and Ridiculous at the Same Time

More often than not, Novitec manages to bring out the spark in various expensive vehicles that were already shining bright before they started working on them. The same goes for this Ferrari F8 Spider, save for one extremely ridiculous detail.
What could possibly be ridiculous about a modern-day supercar that has been tuned to the teeth, you ask? Why, the pricing, of course, or better said, the asking price, as this one has been listed online by Hollman for €714,000, including tax, equaling to $762,688 at today’s exchange rates.
To us mere mortals, that number is beyond imagination, but its future owner will enjoy a beautiful Italian machine, with lots of extras, both from the factory and the aftermarket world, that goes like stink and has only 80 km (50 miles) under its belt, according to the listing.
Essentially a brand-new vehicle, this F8 Spider boasts the N-Largo bundle of upgrades signed by Novitec. These include the typical inserts at the front, including the one on the hood, side mirror caps, side skirts, and diffuser, all of which were made of carbon fiber. A high-performance exhaust system and the 21-inch front and 22-inch rear wheels, signed by Vossen for Novitec, contribute to the enhanced looks.
Opening the door will reveal even more carbon fiber accents, starting with the entry sills and ending with the ones on the center console. The carbon seats and door cards have been reupholstered in red and black, and they sport the Novitec logo on the headrests, and the Italian flag motif on the seatbacks. A little bit of black provides some contrast to the lively cockpit, which suits this car like a glove if you ask us. Elsewhere, it sports everything expected from a new blue-blooded model, from the front and rear parking sensors, nose-lift system, and premium audio, to that famous multi-function steering wheel, with a motorsport flair.
Think this is it? Well, it’s not, because Novitec has also taken care of the engine. The twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 is normally rated at 720 ps (710 hp / 530 kW) and 770 Nm (568 lb-ft) of torque in the stock F8 Spider, rocketing it to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 2.9 seconds, and up to a top speed of 340 kph (211 mph). Novitec claims that with their magic touch, the power unit is now good for 818 ps (806 hp / 602 kW), which is said to have dropped the aforementioned sprint time by three tenths of a second. Thus, in theory at least, it can put many big names in their respective corners in a straight-line sprint and can even run free with certain full-blown hypercars. Flat-out, it can do a bit more than the stock example.
