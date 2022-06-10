Ferrari F8 Goes Truck Hunting in Italy, Crash Leaves It Stranded on the Side of the Road

Handling the impressive power, and tail-happy nature of their Ferrari F8 Spider turned out to be a bit too much for the driver of this red copy, as they ended up crashing it.
The accident is said to have happened in northern Italy earlier this week, according to police reports, quoted by Varryx on Instagram, stating that the person driving the supercar lost control of the wheel in a corner, and then collided with a truck. The impact was so brutal that it left it stranded on the side of the road, with significant damages.
Photos of the aftermath have been shared on social media, revealing the beat up body of the F8 Spider. The exotic model has a missing rear left wheel, significant damages on the quarter panel above it, missing taillight, and destroyed rear bumper. Since it ended up nose first into the dirt on the side of the road, it is likely that the face has been bruised up too, as well as the underbody.
On the plus side, it appears that the driver, and maybe the passenger as per the deployed airbags, walked away without any serious injuries. The same can be said about the truck driver too, with the latter vehicle bearing the battle scars on its left front end. Mind you, it only has a destroyed bumper, and it is missing a headlight, so it will likely be up and running again in no time.
That cannot be said about the supercar, which will need a lot of work in order to return to its initial shine, unless the damages have rendered it a total loss, which we doubt, judging by what we can see in the pictures. Even if it will be disassembled and sold for parts, it might still fetch a pretty penny, as there are a lot of things that can be saved, and the powertrain is just one of them.
Photos of the aftermath have been shared on social media, revealing the beat up body of the F8 Spider. The exotic model has a missing rear left wheel, significant damages on the quarter panel above it, missing taillight, and destroyed rear bumper. Since it ended up nose first into the dirt on the side of the road, it is likely that the face has been bruised up too, as well as the underbody.
On the plus side, it appears that the driver, and maybe the passenger as per the deployed airbags, walked away without any serious injuries. The same can be said about the truck driver too, with the latter vehicle bearing the battle scars on its left front end. Mind you, it only has a destroyed bumper, and it is missing a headlight, so it will likely be up and running again in no time.
That cannot be said about the supercar, which will need a lot of work in order to return to its initial shine, unless the damages have rendered it a total loss, which we doubt, judging by what we can see in the pictures. Even if it will be disassembled and sold for parts, it might still fetch a pretty penny, as there are a lot of things that can be saved, and the powertrain is just one of them.