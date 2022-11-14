1986 Bertone X1/9 Is the Perfect Combination of Style, Driveability, and Affordability

The collectible car market is big and diverse enough to cater to every need and desire. However, sports cars are among the most coveted models among car enthusiasts and collectors. A lesser-known sports car from the 1970s was designed by Bertone and made mid-engine motoring accessible to the masses.
We’re talking about the Fiat X1/9, a diminutive sports car built in the 1970s, which came with a cutting-edge design style by Marcello Gandini at Bertone and an inline-four engine made by Aurelio Lamperdi, best known for designing the Ferrari “Lampredi” V12.
This little sports car had a successor, namely the Bertone X1/9, which was built by Gruppo Bertone in the early 1980s when the company took over the design from Fiat and became popular almost instantly.
A later-production example of the Bertone X1/9 is now up for grabs via Marqued auction house with 127,800 miles (205,674 km) on the odometer.
The 1986 X1/9 in question here is a well-maintained example featuring the iconic angular wedge car design that dominated the ‘80s. It has front and rear luggage compartments, which makes it quite practical despite being a sports car.
As mentioned, Bertone took over production in 1983 and continued building the model until 1989, making considerable improvements along the way. As such, this 1986 model comes with a larger 1.5L inline-four-cylinder engine coupled with a highway-friendly 5-speed manual transmission, which endowed the car with better overall performance and improved handling. The enlarged mill delivered 84 hp (85 ps) at 6,000 rpm and 75 lb-ft (118 Nm) of torque at 3,200 rpm.
This particular example rides on 13″ OZ Racing alloy wheels and has had a recent respray in its original color. It comes with two removable targa tops, a black vinyl one and a body-color red one. Other notable improvements include a Momo steering wheel, a Sony stereo, and a quad-tipped Ansa muffler. It is offered with all service documentation since 2003.
With only one day left until the auction ends, the highest bid stands at $6,800. The Bertone X1/9 can still be regarded as a favorite among Italian classic buffs, and as you can gather from the highest bid, it remains surprisingly affordable.
