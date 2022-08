YouTuber Reviews the Fiat X1/9, First Affordable Mid-Engine Car or Poor Man's Sportscar?

“This is the first car, mid-engine car which was produced for the masses. Not just that, but this is a car that was never supposed to happen. It is also a car that was made possible by the advent of the front-drive cars.” Jack said.The Fiat X1/9 is a two-seater mid-engine sports car designed by Bertone and manufactured by Fiat between 1972 and 1982. It was also subsequently produced by Gruppo Bertone between 1982 and 1989.It came with a transverse engine and gearbox in a mid-mounted, rear-wheel drive setup. Also known as the “Hair dresser’s car,” the Fiat X1/9 was identifiable for its retractable headlights, equalized handling, removable hardtop that could be tucked under the bonnet, and front and rear storage compartments.According to Jack, the Fiat X1/9 should never have been made. Fiat’s top executives did not want another small sports car. During that time, Bertone had just developed the 850 Spider , and they needed extra capacity for their manufacturing plant.They appealed to Fiat with the Bertone Runabout concept car, and the X1/9 was approved for production begrudgingly after Gianni Agnelli intervened.The first production versions of the Fiat X1/9 (1972-1978) came with a 1.3-liter engine making 74 hp (75 ps). The powerplant was paired to a 4-speed manual gearbox on a rear-wheel-drive configuration. A later version came with a 1.5-liter engine and a 5-speed manual transmission.Are you wondering why Fiat X1/9 got the “hair dresser’s car” reference in the UK? Well, it was a form of criticism for being a sportscar without substance – a poor man’s performance car of sorts.We recommend watching the video below to catch a glimpse of Jack’s review behind the wheel on open country roads.