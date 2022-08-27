YouTuber Reviews the Fiat X1/9, First Affordable Mid-Engine Car or Poor Man's Sportscar?

Not everyone can afford a Ferrari. These luxury sports cars are designed and developed to the highest spec, which often translates into exploitive price tags. But once in a while, automakers develop affordable sports car versions for the masses (poor man spec’d). But there’s one problem, performance and budget never go hand in hand. Jack of Number 27 YouTube Channel got the chance to review the Fiat X1/9 – the world’s first mid-engine car.
“This is the first car, mid-engine car which was produced for the masses. Not just that, but this is a car that was never supposed to happen. It is also a car that was made possible by the advent of the front-drive cars.” Jack said.
The Fiat X1/9 is a two-seater mid-engine sports car designed by Bertone and manufactured by Fiat between 1972 and 1982. It was also subsequently produced by Gruppo Bertone between 1982 and 1989.
It came with a transverse engine and gearbox in a mid-mounted, rear-wheel drive setup. Also known as the “Hair dresser’s car,” the Fiat X1/9 was identifiable for its retractable headlights, equalized handling, removable hardtop that could be tucked under the bonnet, and front and rear storage compartments.
According to Jack, the Fiat X1/9 should never have been made. Fiat’s top executives did not want another small sports car. During that time, Bertone had just developed the 850 Spider, and they needed extra capacity for their manufacturing plant.
They appealed to Fiat with the Bertone Runabout concept car, and the X1/9 was approved for production begrudgingly after Gianni Agnelli intervened.
The first production versions of the Fiat X1/9 (1972-1978) came with a 1.3-liter engine making 74 hp (75 ps). The powerplant was paired to a 4-speed manual gearbox on a rear-wheel-drive configuration. A later version came with a 1.5-liter engine and a 5-speed manual transmission.
Are you wondering why Fiat X1/9 got the “hair dresser’s car” reference in the UK? Well, it was a form of criticism for being a sportscar without substance – a poor man’s performance car of sorts.
We recommend watching the video below to catch a glimpse of Jack’s review behind the wheel on open country roads.
The Fiat X1/9 is a two-seater mid-engine sports car designed by Bertone and manufactured by Fiat between 1972 and 1982. It was also subsequently produced by Gruppo Bertone between 1982 and 1989.
It came with a transverse engine and gearbox in a mid-mounted, rear-wheel drive setup. Also known as the “Hair dresser’s car,” the Fiat X1/9 was identifiable for its retractable headlights, equalized handling, removable hardtop that could be tucked under the bonnet, and front and rear storage compartments.
According to Jack, the Fiat X1/9 should never have been made. Fiat’s top executives did not want another small sports car. During that time, Bertone had just developed the 850 Spider, and they needed extra capacity for their manufacturing plant.
They appealed to Fiat with the Bertone Runabout concept car, and the X1/9 was approved for production begrudgingly after Gianni Agnelli intervened.
The first production versions of the Fiat X1/9 (1972-1978) came with a 1.3-liter engine making 74 hp (75 ps). The powerplant was paired to a 4-speed manual gearbox on a rear-wheel-drive configuration. A later version came with a 1.5-liter engine and a 5-speed manual transmission.
Are you wondering why Fiat X1/9 got the “hair dresser’s car” reference in the UK? Well, it was a form of criticism for being a sportscar without substance – a poor man’s performance car of sorts.
We recommend watching the video below to catch a glimpse of Jack’s review behind the wheel on open country roads.