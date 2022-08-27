YouTuber Reviews the Fiat X1/9, First Affordable Mid-Engine Car or Poor Man's Sportscar?

Not everyone can afford a Ferrari. These luxury sports cars are designed and developed to the highest spec, which often translates into exploitive price tags. But once in a while, automakers develop affordable sports car versions for the masses (poor man spec’d). But there’s one problem, performance and budget never go hand in hand. Jack of Number 27 YouTube Channel got the chance to review the Fiat X1/9 – the world’s first mid-engine car.

10 photos