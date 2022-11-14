1971 Chevy C10 Doesn’t Feel Blue Thanks to Iron Resurrection and LSA V8 Touches

The mirage of classic cars and trucks feels like it has never been stronger than before. Also, the same way can be said about quick profits based on passion.
And everyone knows nobody intertwines them better than used car dealerships with a penchant for ritzy, cool, or surprising vehicles. So, no one should be surprised this ‘Custom/10’ now sits proudly bagged in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors with a supercharged V8 and 891 miles (1,434 km) on the odometer since the build was complete.
Unfortunately, since at the time of writing, this was the latest vehicle to reach their inventory, there is nowhere near a thorough description of all the goodies, as is traditional for most cars, SUVs, or trucks they have on sale. Alas, we will have to make do with what is currently available, as this ride was too hot to let its blue flame cool down. Even though the patina might say otherwise. But, of course, just a second look suffices to know the latter blue treatment is just a partially maroon ruse to make you drop jaws at the sight of this bagged, classic truck wonder.
So, what we have here is perhaps a 1971 or 1972 Chevrolet C10, as the description on the online portal and the video details do not concur. Either way, it’s a second-generation General Motors C/K truck that has received another lease of life by way of the Iron Resurrection build touch, a show about the trials and tribulations of Martin Bros Customs, an aftermarket outlet in the Texas Hill Country.
Now that the arduous work is done, the Chevy C10 sports a completely new atmosphere, jammed with the Blue Patina over custom Tan attire, a full Airlift suspension setup, plus a crazy powertrain setup. The latter consists of a 6.2-liter supercharged LSA V8 assembly hooked to an automatic transmission. As for the pricing, it is of the ‘better not ask if you cannot afford it’ variety, as the dealership wants no less than $149,900 for this spectacular C10.
Unfortunately, since at the time of writing, this was the latest vehicle to reach their inventory, there is nowhere near a thorough description of all the goodies, as is traditional for most cars, SUVs, or trucks they have on sale. Alas, we will have to make do with what is currently available, as this ride was too hot to let its blue flame cool down. Even though the patina might say otherwise. But, of course, just a second look suffices to know the latter blue treatment is just a partially maroon ruse to make you drop jaws at the sight of this bagged, classic truck wonder.
So, what we have here is perhaps a 1971 or 1972 Chevrolet C10, as the description on the online portal and the video details do not concur. Either way, it’s a second-generation General Motors C/K truck that has received another lease of life by way of the Iron Resurrection build touch, a show about the trials and tribulations of Martin Bros Customs, an aftermarket outlet in the Texas Hill Country.
Now that the arduous work is done, the Chevy C10 sports a completely new atmosphere, jammed with the Blue Patina over custom Tan attire, a full Airlift suspension setup, plus a crazy powertrain setup. The latter consists of a 6.2-liter supercharged LSA V8 assembly hooked to an automatic transmission. As for the pricing, it is of the ‘better not ask if you cannot afford it’ variety, as the dealership wants no less than $149,900 for this spectacular C10.