Lifted 1990 Jeep Wrangler (YJ) Looks Pretty Yet Cheap in 350ci, V8-Swapped Red

A direct descendant of the legendary civilian Jeep, the Wrangler series has traveled the world on countless occasions throughout its four-generation lifespan.
And even though it started to do so back in 1986, it will continue for decades to come, at least if such builds like the one we are seeing here courtesy of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors, are allowed to continue with their unique adventures.
This first-gen Jeep Wrangler is probably the quintessential road-trip, go-over-any-terrain build, sat all the way up high on big ATs, rocking a big and brawny 350ci V8, and featuring a sensible pricing quotation from the dealership. Well, hopefully, it will find a new home soon to welcome this Wrangler, because it does look pretty in red – in a most mischievous way! But let us sift through the highlights, first, and see if it really is up to the snuff.
According to the description, this 1990 Jeep Wrangler has abandoned Team Mopar in favor of a General Motors way of engineering life, as far as the Chevrolet 350ci V8-swap is concerned. The engine sends its power through a 700 R4 automatic transmission, and there are more GM goodies under the body, by way of 1990 Chevy Suburban axles with 4.56 gears. Oh, and let us not forget about the Eaton Detroit Truetrac differential or the GM NP205 transfer case.
Coming out from underneath the lifted Jeep, we find 35-inch BFG all-terrain tires, a cool Koz Off Road roll cage, a removable tan top to bode well for the matching vinyl front bucket seats, as well as a multitude of off-road accessories, including a CB radio. Additionally, the good folks over at GKM reveal this off-road-ready, modified Wrangler has a 94,946-mile (152,801 km) odometer readout.
Last, but not least, we are pretty sure this build is also not going to break the bank since the dealership’s asking price stands at a very sensible quotation of $19,500.
