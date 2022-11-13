Looking Classy yet Modern, This Satin White Lambo Murci Roadster Is, Indeed, Gated

Arriving at the turn of the millennium as the successor of the incredible Lambo Diablo, the flagship V12 model had some pretty big shoes to fill. It was not just the company’s first fresh style in more than a decade. Instead, it also marked the beginning of Audi ownership. Yes, the German parenting story of Volkswagen began with a nameplate inspired by a legendary Spanish fighting bull from the 1880s!
The car was designed by the Peruvian-born Belgian Luc Donckerwolke, a stylist with a resume filled with notable VW AG nameplates before moving on to Hyundai and Genesis. Lambo, as always, allowed the Murci to go into the world as either a two-door coupe or roadster, and complete with successive 572, 631, 641, and 661 horsepower levels when reaching the top LP 670-4 variant.
By the way, its successor was still in production until very recently – and we have known it as the Aventador for more than a decade. Anyway, that does not mean Murcis cannot fulfill any more dreams. On the contrary, as shown here by the Miami, Florida-based ANRKY Wheels, an aftermarket company with a simple motto: “disrupting the established order.” They went classy and perhaps a bit vintage with a cool Lamborghini Murcielago Roadster, now.
Unfortunately, there are not a lot of details regarding the exact specification of the V12 hoot. We can easily see, though, a stunning Satin White body color mix that is contrasted by a handful of glossy black elements, as well as a tan leather interior. Plus, as the aftermarket outlet made sure to highlight, there is also a gated manual transmission. Something that needs to be experienced first-hand, at least once in a lifetime.
Well, if this Italian thoroughbred is not exactly your cup of tea (to each its own, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, you know), no worries – because ANRKY always has other solutions at hand. As such, one might want to imagine itself driving a posh Rolls-Royce Ghost rocking lots of chrome bits and pieces – including a dandy set of 24-inch RF|Series RF-282s finished in full Mirror Polished Clear to bode well for the ritzy, affluent crowd.
Or, if that is not your clean-white cup of tea, either, then perhaps a German sports car will better fit the bill. It is still dressed up in white, and the 992-series Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet also comes with a fancy blue twist – for the brake calipers and the entire cockpit. Plus, the fast sports car has been lowered on staggered 21x9.5/22x13 SeriesTHREE AN36-S wheels with a Brushed Clear (center) and Mirror Polished (outer and inner) finish.
Still not convinced? Frankly, all we can do is switch the page to a Ferrari, but this Prancing Horse does come with traditional crimson apparel. Other than that, we are dealing with a cool Ferrari SF90 Stradale with a black top and riding posh on carbon fiber Dymag-barreled staggered 21 and 22-inch C38 that sport a Brushed Clear and Titanium look. Well, that is about all for the weekend, time to select your favorite and dream of a perfect custom build for your imagined garage…
