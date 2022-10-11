Retro Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Flaunts Satin Gold Wheels Fit for the ‘Ring King

With the current abundance of ultra-luxury and high-performance ‘super-SUVs,’ it is quite easy to forget about the members of the ‘lesser’ premium-only breed. Luckily, the aftermarket realm never sleeps and always remembers.
Back in the day, a Porsche Cayenne was the absolute level of SUV outrageousness one could get from the automotive industry. And that was merely two decades ago! Meanwhile, times have changed quickly and now there are Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and Aston Martin DBX ultra-luxury SUVs, plus an exotic roster of super-SUVs like the Lambo Urus and Ferrari Purosangue, among others.
Of course, premium automakers are dying to eat a piece of the stratospheric cake, hence the pricey Range Rover SVs, or the quirky BMW XM. But, for now, the Porsche Cayenne – which has magically turned from an SUV outsider into the epitome of tradition – still reigns supreme across certain aspects of the automotive industry.
For example, it holds the record for its category when it comes to Nürburgring Nordschleife’s fastest lap, thanks to a time of 7:38:925. Naturally, that makes it the flagship of the third-generation series, even though another member of the pack (the Turbo S E-Hybrid) is actually more powerful. Alas, a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with 631 hp should be more than enough to drive the point home. But how about standing in the right crowd?
Well, that is easy to achieve, as well. Cue to Miami, Florida-based ANRKY Wheels, an aftermarket company with a simple motto: “disrupting the established order.” They went classy and perhaps a bit vintage, helped by their neighbors at Wheels Boutique, who prepared this Cayenne Turbo GT for assuming the mantle of the ‘Ring king.
Naturally, it also needed a little bit of gold to properly hold the title, right? That was taken care of with help from the Porsche decals, as well as a stunning set of ANRKY’s RETROseries RS6.2 wheels finished in ‘Satin Mirror Polished Gold,’ all dropped on 22-inch attire! Stylish, right?
