2023 BMW M2 Gets the Inaugural Forged Part Swaps Courtesy of HRE Wheels

Some people are more relaxed. Meanwhile, others are so impatient, they do not even wait for the regular cycle of day and night to come full circle. And that is also valid across the vast realm of the automotive industry.
We have repeatedly seen this, and if it were not for the customer impatience there would be no rumors, leaks, teasers, and whatnot. Also, there would be way less work for virtual automotive artists. Well, being impatient is part of human nature, and some have decided to embrace this whimsical trait and simply get on with life.
Such is the case with some of the world’s coolest aftermarket companies, who enjoy a custom specification or two some ways in advance of the actual market arrival. That is only logical, as they try to piggyback on the model’s successful launch hype and also give future owners something to dream about while they imagine their perfect bespoke specification.
We have seen that happen with juicy stuff like the 715-hp Ferrari Purosangue and McLaren Artura PHEV, but that does not mean only exotics gain access to the CGI aftermarket goodie vault. Instead, the good folks over at HRE Performance Wheels, the self-entitled manufacturer of “the world’s best custom forged wheels,” are also happy to digitally play with the latest BMW releases.
They did that with the M3 Touring, and now the little rascal of M2 is also ready to embrace the company’s forged lifestyle. Even better, this time around the outlet has prepared a trio of virtual possibilities, first combining the blood orange launch color with a contrasting set of black wheels but also imagining new hue mixes.
So, the middle option instead has the BMW M2 fully clad in dark and menacing attire, while the classic-style rims are chromed and polished and the center features a matching black paintjob. Last, but not least, for those aiming for a ritzy combination, there is a light gray unit dressed up with a posh set of goldies, probably just for good measure!
