Widebody Ferrari 458 on Rose Gold Wheels Shows Vintage Blends Nicely With Modern

Remember how (not long ago) the jesters said they do not really do clickbait and then went ‘vandalizing’ a white Lambo Aventador right in front of the camera – while it was rolling? Well, of course, it was all just a marketing stunt to attract even more attention toward the real transformation project that is about to begin. But we are not here to discuss that, even though the team’s latest YouTube vlog episode takes care of exactly that.
Instead, tucked among the many interesting builds – including that gorgeous green-wrapped Porsche 911 Turbo S acting like Two-Face with tricked black or white wheels on each side – there was also something very Ferrari. Something that is not yet vintage but does have the styling of a car that will look timeless even a century into the future. But there is no need to guess what it is.
One of their cool projects involved the transformation of a Ferrari 458 Italia. The Type 142 mid-engine sports car arrived at the shop for a fully molded widebody kit, a complete repaint in a light, classic shade of blue, plus many more (unspecified) modifications. Frankly, we might as well take a wild guess and think the latter had something to do with properly lowering the Prancing Horse on a big-lipped set of Rose Gold aftermarket wheels and giving it an extra-throaty voice.
Unfortunately, we can only glimpse the Ferrari 458 Italia at the 4:58 and 9:03 marks in the video embedded below. And the Instagram account is also laconic, only giving us the few highlights that we have already presented. Hopefully, they will circle back, and take a longer presentation swing at what is hiding under the monster sports car atmosphere – and we are not only talking about the 4.5-liter F136 F V8 engine. Until then, this widebody 458 Italia certainly sparked a Ferrari appetite, so we quickly scanned the aftermarket realm for additional Prancing Horse goodies. And, luckily, we did not come out disappointed.
Novitec-modified Ferrari F8 (basically, this would be the Ferrari 458 Spider’s grandchild!), dressed up in crimson and a little bit of black, plus contrasted with a gold set of ANRKY Wheels jewels.
The 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 hoot also has a livelier voice due to a Capristo exhaust modification, and that probably makes it as flashy as The Flash itself. In case you need to switch to a gloomy Ferrari Batmobile atmosphere, no worries, we have something stealthy, as well. This is because ANRKY left out a “good night” dedication a while back, in the form of a Satin Black Ferrari coupe that might look inconspicuous only at night. During the day, meanwhile, those shiny aftermarket wheels are attracting too much attention, if you ask us.
Last, but certainly not least, comes my personal custom Ferrari favorite of late – narrowly snatching the crown from RDB LA’s widebody 458 Italia. Going back in time almost three decades, we arrive at a mid-to-late 1990s moment of the Ferrari F355 revelation, showcased with Italian pride by Rotiform because this vintage Prancing Horse unit rides posh on TUF-R aftermarket wheels. So, now that you know mine, which one here is your favorite Ferrari?
Instead, tucked among the many interesting builds – including that gorgeous green-wrapped Porsche 911 Turbo S acting like Two-Face with tricked black or white wheels on each side – there was also something very Ferrari. Something that is not yet vintage but does have the styling of a car that will look timeless even a century into the future. But there is no need to guess what it is.
One of their cool projects involved the transformation of a Ferrari 458 Italia. The Type 142 mid-engine sports car arrived at the shop for a fully molded widebody kit, a complete repaint in a light, classic shade of blue, plus many more (unspecified) modifications. Frankly, we might as well take a wild guess and think the latter had something to do with properly lowering the Prancing Horse on a big-lipped set of Rose Gold aftermarket wheels and giving it an extra-throaty voice.
Unfortunately, we can only glimpse the Ferrari 458 Italia at the 4:58 and 9:03 marks in the video embedded below. And the Instagram account is also laconic, only giving us the few highlights that we have already presented. Hopefully, they will circle back, and take a longer presentation swing at what is hiding under the monster sports car atmosphere – and we are not only talking about the 4.5-liter F136 F V8 engine. Until then, this widebody 458 Italia certainly sparked a Ferrari appetite, so we quickly scanned the aftermarket realm for additional Prancing Horse goodies. And, luckily, we did not come out disappointed.
Novitec-modified Ferrari F8 (basically, this would be the Ferrari 458 Spider’s grandchild!), dressed up in crimson and a little bit of black, plus contrasted with a gold set of ANRKY Wheels jewels.
The 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 hoot also has a livelier voice due to a Capristo exhaust modification, and that probably makes it as flashy as The Flash itself. In case you need to switch to a gloomy Ferrari Batmobile atmosphere, no worries, we have something stealthy, as well. This is because ANRKY left out a “good night” dedication a while back, in the form of a Satin Black Ferrari coupe that might look inconspicuous only at night. During the day, meanwhile, those shiny aftermarket wheels are attracting too much attention, if you ask us.
Last, but certainly not least, comes my personal custom Ferrari favorite of late – narrowly snatching the crown from RDB LA’s widebody 458 Italia. Going back in time almost three decades, we arrive at a mid-to-late 1990s moment of the Ferrari F355 revelation, showcased with Italian pride by Rotiform because this vintage Prancing Horse unit rides posh on TUF-R aftermarket wheels. So, now that you know mine, which one here is your favorite Ferrari?