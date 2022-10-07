Satin White Tesla Model X Plaid Has the Right 22-Inch Demeanor, Also a Lime Secret

When you are an aftermarket outlet situated in the middle of Sunset Boulevard in LA, you can only expect the very best treatment applied to some unique rides.
And the good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA do not disappoint, as they can work with about anything, from the usual crop of Lambo, Ferrari, and McLaren exotics to ultra-luxury and super-SUVs like the Rolls-Royce Cullinan or Lambo Urus and from classic old-timers to EVs. The latter, however, are always special, as well.
A good case in point could be made by the latest vlog episode (they also have a massive, cult social media presence with podcasts, YT videos, Instagrams, the whole lot), which kicks off with the usual, jester antics. Then, it continues with explanations regarding the fact they seem to always have a widebody Urus to work on, or two, or even three.
Alas, our attention wasn’t necessarily captured by their tidy Lambo work – as we have grown quite accustomed to their perfectionist practices – but rather by a fully white (save for the cool black, contrasting 22-inch wheels) Tesla Model X. The EV crossover SUV is of the Plaid variety, naturally, so there’s 1,020 horsepower on tap. Plus, now it also comes with a few custom tips and tricks.
Among them, we could mention the full Satin White Clear Bra (paint protection film), the body-colored repainted plastic trim, those gorgeous (yet dark and menacing) bespoke wheels, as well as the Rolls-Royce-inspired starlight ceiling fitted inside. Additionally, there is one last personalization secret to disclose – the brake calipers have a slightly outrageous lime green finish!
As for the widebody Lambos, well, there is a quick sample of what can be done when RDB LA sets out to make a perfect transformation, complete with an equally clean body in white, some black accents to make it seem less plump, another set of black, contrasting wheels, plus a nice set of crimson brake calipers.
