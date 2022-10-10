Tuned Ferrari F430 Is Living Its Life in Peace With the Right Amount of Negative Camber

Purists would tell you that supercars need to be kept clean, and that the only modification suitable to them would be new wheels. Others would beg to differ, and Liberty Walk’s fan base is part of the latter category, just like the Japanese tuner.
But why mention Liberty Walk, and not another tuning company? For the simple fact that they are behind this look-at-me Ferrari F430. Taken individually, the modifications scream flashy, but as a whole, it’s something else entirely, with only a whiff of OTT.
Anyone familiar with their work would tell you that they mostly give vehicles various add-ons at the front, sides, and rear, and then call it a day after installing new wheels, and maybe messing around with the suspension. And this is the exact recipe of this black Ferrari F430.
The supercar has a bigger apron attached to the front bumper, with side blades, beefier side skirts, and a humongous diffuser at the rear with what appears to be an integrated brake light in the middle. There are four exhaust tips coming out of the cutouts in the bumper, two on each side, reflectors mounted above them, and a three-piece ducktail spoiler. Bolt-on fender flares are obviously included too.
As for that negative camber, it is instantly noticeable when looking at the wheels, with more of it at the back, and less at the front. The alloys have wide lips, and visible rivets and they sport a two-tone finish, combining silver and black. From what we can tell, the final modification, not counting the usual decals adorning the body, revolves around the suspension, as the whole car sits closer to the ground. We wouldn’t hold our breath for any upgrades in the power department, as Liberty Walk isn’t really known for making their builds punchier, so in all likelihood, the 4.3-liter V8 engine has remained stock.
