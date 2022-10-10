2024 Ferrari F167 Spied, It Still Uses a Roma Body Stretched to Fit a V12

Ferrari is preparing a successor to its 812, and it is believed to be code-named F167. The prototype of that model was seen yet again as it was being tested, and it continues to have the body of a Ferrari Roma after serious modifications. Evidently, it is camouflaged as much as it can be, but we must appreciate it for what's beneath its shell, in the form of its underpinnings.
According to the people who have seen it in real life, the prototype's exhaust note is of a naturally aspirated V12. Ever since we received the first spy photos, other people have seen the prototype, and one of those people is the YouTuber Varryx, who managed to film the prototype as it was being hooned at the Fiorano track in Italy.
With that occasion, we can have a listen for ourselves, and it does sound like a naturally aspirated V12. Take a moment to praise your deity of choice. Now, let us move on to the latest spyshots of it.
We already knew that Ferrari plans to launch a new model that will have a V12 in its front, and this one might be its prototype. We do not have a name for the upcoming F167 yet, but it is clear that is not a V12-engined Ferrari Roma, but a prototype based on the Roma. The distinction is important, because the Roma comes with a twin-turbo V8.
If we consider the normal development schedule for a vehicle, even a supercar, we are at least a year away from anything close to a production-spec model being tested on public roads. Your best bet to see the production version of the next front-engined V12 Ferrari is a reveal in 2024, at the earliest.
The most powerful V12 from Ferrari in the 812 had a displacement of 6.5 liters, and this prototypes’ motor might have a similar specification. In the 812 Competizione, the unit pumps out almost 820 horsepower (830 PS), and that would be enough for just about any front-engined Ferrari of 2024, if you ask us.
Some believe that this model will bring a form of electrification in the range, but it is not yet clear what kind of electrification we are discussing.
