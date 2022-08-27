Stretched Ferrari Roma With V12 Engine Previews 812 Successor

By 2030, the Prancing Horse of Maranello will embrace all-electric power in grand style. 80 percent of the lineup will be split between full electrics and hybrids, and the remaining 20 percent will be combustion-engined models. The first all-electric Ferrari is due in 2025, but until then, Italy’s best-known automaker has a handful of cars to reveal.
Come September 2022, the Maranello-based company will go against its founder with a five-door utility vehicle that’s pompously named Purosangue. Many people wouldn’t describe it as a thoroughbred, but nevertheless, this fellow is a thoroughbred when it comes to the oily bits.
Confirmed with V12 oomph in May 2022, the Purosangue will start deliveries in 2023 according to the Q1 2022 report. Benedetto Vigna confirmed that Ferrari tested several engine options, including a twin-turbo V6 borrowed from the 296 series of sports cars. It remains to be seen if the naturally-aspirated V12 will also be a hybrid, and chances are that it will.
Emission regulations will get really harsh in 2025 with the introduction of the Euro 7, and Ferrari won’t have a choice but to comply. The Ranging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese will comply as well, electrifying the successor of the V12-engined Aventador and the successor of the V10-engined Huracan. We also know the flagship will receive a free-breathing V12, but Lamborghini hasn’t confirmed the cylinder count of the Huracan’s replacement. Chief technical officer Rouven Mohr let it slip that it’s “more than six and less than 12,” which means that a twin-turbo V8 is possible.
Turning our attention back to Ferrari, the 812 is getting closer to retirement. Its replacement will certainly get a V12, but it’s too early to tell if the Prancing Horse will add electrical assistance to the mix. Given that it’s due to launch in 2024, some type of hybridization is highly probable.
The heavily camouflaged Roma filmed by carparazzo Varryx in Maranello definitely sounds V12, and the yellow sticker in the right upper area of the windshield may be a high-voltage sticker. You can also tell that Ferrari shoehorned a longer engine in there by admiring the car from either side.
Back in 2018, after Sergio Marchionne’s sudden demise, Louis Camilleri laid out a future product plan for the Italian marque. It features a roadmap with 15 models split between four model ranges. 60 percent of those cars are electrified. The Capital Markets Day 2018 presentation further confirmed a “new PHEV product line” for the gran turismo range, which is a timid confirmation that the 812 successor will be a V12 plug-in hybrid.
