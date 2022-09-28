Ferrari 288 GTO Evoluzione, a Rare Gem Among Collectors, Could Fetch Millions at Auction

Rare supercars like the legendary Ferrari 288 GTO Evoluzione don’t come up for auction publicly very often, so when they do, they’re sure to command a lot of attention. A jaw-droppingly beautiful example of the marque’s fastest grand tourer of the 1980s is now up for grabs from Germany.
RM Sotheby’s will put this stunning 1987 example of the Ferrari 288 GTO Evoluzione under the hammer next month, and the auction house mentions that the supercar comes with its fully matching original engine and gearbox, and it recently underwent a full service and refurbishment by Michelotto, so it’s ready to make its lucky next owner a happy son of a gun.
The 288 GTO (Gran Turismo Omologato) is one of the greatest Ferraris of all time. The automaker’s initial plan was to create the ultimate sports car out of the mediocre 308 GTB/GTS, and they ended up building one of the fastest street-legal production cars of its time.
The 288 GTO Evoluzione is a high-performance version of this mighty supercar, a model designed specifically for Group B sports car racing. Sadly, though, it didn’t get to fulfill its fate, as the GT class was canceled in 1986. And while 272 examples of the standard version were made, Ferrari only got to build five examples of this ultimate competition version of the 288 GTO before production ceased altogether.
La bella macchina rossa in front of your eyes is as rare as it is beautiful - a perfect combination for any supercar collector. It’s not only one of just five surviving units but one of only three that is not part of the Ferrari factory or a state-owned collection.
The Evoluzione features a massively modified body designed by Pininfarina and is made from fiberglass and Kevlar, with a carbon-fiber rear wing. This choice of materials helped keep weight down to just 2,072 pounds (940 kg). Changes were made to the front end, and a wraparound skirt was also added.
To endow the car with improved performance, the Tipo F114B 2.8-liter twin-turbo V8 from the standard GTO was fitted with bigger turbochargers. The new engine configuration, codenamed Tipo F114 CK, produced an astonishing 650 hp (659 ps) at 7800rpm, an increase of over 60% from the street-legal car’s 400 hp (405.5 ps). Thanks to that extra oomph, the Evoluzione achieved a top straight-line speed of 230 mph (370 kph).
Though the Evoluzione didn’t get to be properly raced, its principal legacy was the Ferrari F40. At least one of the units produced was an F40 prototype in 1987.
The model set to hit the block is chassis number 79888, dressed in Rosso Corsa, and is Ferrari Classiche Certified. It is expected to sell for big bucks considering the rarity factor and its mind-boggling performance. To give you some perspective, a standard Ferrari 288 GTO fetched $4.4 million at the company’s 2022 Monterey Car Week sale.
The 288 GTO (Gran Turismo Omologato) is one of the greatest Ferraris of all time. The automaker’s initial plan was to create the ultimate sports car out of the mediocre 308 GTB/GTS, and they ended up building one of the fastest street-legal production cars of its time.
The 288 GTO Evoluzione is a high-performance version of this mighty supercar, a model designed specifically for Group B sports car racing. Sadly, though, it didn’t get to fulfill its fate, as the GT class was canceled in 1986. And while 272 examples of the standard version were made, Ferrari only got to build five examples of this ultimate competition version of the 288 GTO before production ceased altogether.
La bella macchina rossa in front of your eyes is as rare as it is beautiful - a perfect combination for any supercar collector. It’s not only one of just five surviving units but one of only three that is not part of the Ferrari factory or a state-owned collection.
The Evoluzione features a massively modified body designed by Pininfarina and is made from fiberglass and Kevlar, with a carbon-fiber rear wing. This choice of materials helped keep weight down to just 2,072 pounds (940 kg). Changes were made to the front end, and a wraparound skirt was also added.
To endow the car with improved performance, the Tipo F114B 2.8-liter twin-turbo V8 from the standard GTO was fitted with bigger turbochargers. The new engine configuration, codenamed Tipo F114 CK, produced an astonishing 650 hp (659 ps) at 7800rpm, an increase of over 60% from the street-legal car’s 400 hp (405.5 ps). Thanks to that extra oomph, the Evoluzione achieved a top straight-line speed of 230 mph (370 kph).
Though the Evoluzione didn’t get to be properly raced, its principal legacy was the Ferrari F40. At least one of the units produced was an F40 prototype in 1987.
The model set to hit the block is chassis number 79888, dressed in Rosso Corsa, and is Ferrari Classiche Certified. It is expected to sell for big bucks considering the rarity factor and its mind-boggling performance. To give you some perspective, a standard Ferrari 288 GTO fetched $4.4 million at the company’s 2022 Monterey Car Week sale.