This 11-Year Old Ferrari 599 SA Aperta is a Million Dollar Car, But Why?

It's easy to understand why flagship Ferrari hypercars are million-dollar vehicles. But a decade-plus old 599? It's a lovely car in its own right, but that sounds kind of absurd. But don't be fooled. This isn't an average 599 GTB Fiorano.
It's the limited edition 2011 599 SA Aperta edition, and it's a convertible. A front-engine, rear-wheel-drive, open-top nugget of excellence, of which only 80 were ever made for the entire planet. All in honor of the historic 80th anniversary of Ferrari's storied partnership with Carrozzeria Pininfarina. In terms of exclusivity, it makes the base GTB Fiorano feel like a Lexus. Like other all-time Ferrari greats like the Enzo and a couple of others, the 599 SA Aperta was not a car they'd sell to just any old millionaire.
A carefully selected group of Ferrari owners from around the world were given first dibs at the ultra-exclusive drop-top 599 worth £400,000, or just under $670,000 at launch in 2011 money. With the same 661 horsepower V12 engine found in the 599 GTO, Enzo, and the 599XX race car, the SA Aperta was a wonderful blend of the normal 599 GTBs laid-back grand touring car vibes and the hardcore savagery of the 599XX. With a stunning "Nero" black exterior and a matching black leather interior with red accents, that perfect blend of sporting credentials and GT cruising reflects inside and out.
Vast quantities of carbon fiber trim replace what could normally be plush leather or polished wood. Especially on the top of the dashboard and between the two front seats where the gear selector buttons reside. It's not a look for everyone, especially people with meager bank accounts. But at $999,900 before taxes and fees via Ferrari of Salt Lake City in Utah, there's bound to be a California tech mogul looking for that supreme blend of power and luxury that few cars besides this one can provide.
