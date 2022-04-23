Ferrari 599 GTB HGTE Burns Some Rubber, Defines Raspy Exhaust Note

Back at the 2009 Geneva Motor Show, Ferrari introduced the 599 Fiorano GTB with the HGTE package. While it was introduced alongside the 599XX, the 599 GTB HGTE was an upgrade for the already-exciting V12-engined Ferrari. It came with more carbon fiber parts, as well as various functional and esthetical tweaks.
The V12 that is mounted under the front hood has 366 cubic inches of displacement, which means 5,999 cubic centimeters. The unit offers its peak output, of 455.6 kW or 620 horsepower, at 7600 rpm, while its redline sits significantly higher, at 8400 rpm. The yellow tachometer goes past 9000 rpm, just for the sake of aesthetics.
Meanwhile, peak torque is 607 Nm or 449 lb.-ft., and it is delivered at 5600 rpm. Ferrari fitted the 1,690-kilogram (3,726 lbs.) sports car with a six-speed automated manual, which sends all the available resources to the rear wheels.
It does have launch control, as well, and it can sprint from 0 to 62 mph (ca 100 kph) in 3.7 seconds, while its 0 to 100 mph (ca 160 kph) sprint takes place in just 7.9 seconds.
The quarter-mile from a standing stated is done in less than 12 seconds, with an official estimate of 11.8 seconds. Top speed sits at a more than respectable 205 mph (330 kph), which is a lot even today, 13 years after its introduction. That's something, even for a modern Ferrari.
HGTE is an acronym for Handling Gran Turismo Evoluzione, and the package could have been retrofitted to vehicles built before its introduction. Its price varied on the options selected by the customer, though. Specific tires, wheels, exhausts, suspension, and more were available straight from the factory.
This was one of the cases where the automaker thought about existing customers and offered an official retrofit option, which is what many exclusive manufacturers do to avoid upsetting their clients after launching something new. With all that behind us, this is what a 599 GTB HGTE is like today.
Meanwhile, peak torque is 607 Nm or 449 lb.-ft., and it is delivered at 5600 rpm. Ferrari fitted the 1,690-kilogram (3,726 lbs.) sports car with a six-speed automated manual, which sends all the available resources to the rear wheels.
It does have launch control, as well, and it can sprint from 0 to 62 mph (ca 100 kph) in 3.7 seconds, while its 0 to 100 mph (ca 160 kph) sprint takes place in just 7.9 seconds.
The quarter-mile from a standing stated is done in less than 12 seconds, with an official estimate of 11.8 seconds. Top speed sits at a more than respectable 205 mph (330 kph), which is a lot even today, 13 years after its introduction. That's something, even for a modern Ferrari.
HGTE is an acronym for Handling Gran Turismo Evoluzione, and the package could have been retrofitted to vehicles built before its introduction. Its price varied on the options selected by the customer, though. Specific tires, wheels, exhausts, suspension, and more were available straight from the factory.
This was one of the cases where the automaker thought about existing customers and offered an official retrofit option, which is what many exclusive manufacturers do to avoid upsetting their clients after launching something new. With all that behind us, this is what a 599 GTB HGTE is like today.