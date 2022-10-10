Novitec's Ferrari SF90 Is More Powerful Than a Bugatti Veyron, Quicker Than a LaFerrari

At first glance, this yellow Ferrari SF90 Spider may not seem that different compared to the stock one, but beneath that exotic skin, decorated by more aerodynamic elements, lies an extremely powerful drivetrain.
Novitec lies behind the modifications, which comprise special maps for the electronic management system of the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine. There is a new exhaust system too, with optional 999 gold plating to dissipate heat more efficiently, and the result is simply breathtaking.
The total system output is rated at 1,109 ps (1,093 hp / 816 kW), making it a little over 100 ps (99 hp / 74 kW) more powerful than the original Bugatti Veyron. From 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), it needs only 2.4 seconds, half a second faster than the mighty LaFerrari. It can hit the 200 kph (124 mph) mark in 6.5 seconds after takeoff, and it tops out at over 340 kph (211 mph).
The plug-in hybrid powertrain of the Ferrari SF90 Spider develops a total of 1,000 ps (986 hp / 736 kW) without anyone messing around with it. From 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), you are looking at 2.5 seconds, and from 0 to 200 kph (0-124 mph), at 7 seconds. Top speed is rated at 340 kph (211 mph). Its performance is even more impressive when factoring in the extra 100 kg (220 lbs) due to the necessary chassis reinforcements and roof mechanism over the SF90 Stradale.
Developed in the wind tunnel to optimize the aerodynamics, and made of naked carbon fiber, the exterior add-ons are other highlights of this project. It has a new spoiler, carbon flaps, ducktail spoiler, diffuser, rocker panels, and other stuff to set it apart from the stock supercar. New tailpipes, lowered ground clearance, and wheels, with the latter being 9.5x21 inches at the front and 12x21 inches at the rear, shod in 255/30 and 325/25 tires respectively, round off the makeover. As an option, Novitec can transform the interior too, with a variety of leather and Alcantara, in numerous shades.
