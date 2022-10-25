Crimson Ford GT Only Needs a Stripe Delete and Black ANRKYs to Feel Contemporary

After Ferrari got slapped in the face with the GT40 endurance racer during the mid-to-late 1960s, Ford decided to reintroduce the GT as a fitting sports car tribute back in 2005.
The first-generation Ford GT was short-lived, as it was only offered for the 2005 and 2006 model years. Still, it vastly outnumbered the second iteration that was reborn in 2016 and lasted until the 2022 model year. Now, the Ford GT – following the depletion of the small LM edition stock – is, again, no more.
Some might dread the loss, but the aftermarket world is a little more pragmatic. As such, some of these cool North American outlets are just bringing back the original Ford GT to showcase which one they feel might be cooler in the long run. To each their own, but of course, we could not turn a blind eye to what ANRKY Wheels and Wheels Boutique have prepared for all the Ford GT fans out there.
Remember how Miami, Florida-based ANRKY Wheels has a simple motto: “disrupting the established order.” Well, again, they went classy and perhaps a bit vintage, and all to help Wheels Boutique stand out in the niche crowd of people who think that Ford’s GT has “arguably the most iconic profile in existence, (complete with) vintage race car curves and lots of aggression.”
So, after seeing their take on a stripeless, white lion of a Ford GT that supercharged its fresh and low way on Space Blue retro ANRKYs, now it is time to check out the crimson version. Equally featuring a cool stripe delete but a tad different not only because of the red hue but also due to the contrasting black wheels, it sure makes the aftermarket wheels expert pretty proud of its staggered 20 and 21-inch RS5.3 attire.
