1964 Plymouth Belvedere Spent 30 Years in the Bushes, Poly V8 Refuses To Die

Produced from 1954 to 1970, the Belvedere is one of Plymouth's most iconic nameplates. Introduced as a full-size car, the Belvedere was downsized to intermediate duty in 1962. And that's when things became a lot more interesting.
Now I'm not saying that the full-sized Belvedere is not a cool classic. Because it is. Especially the 1957-to-1959 generation with ridiculously big rear fins. And you know what? I'm also a big fan of the 1960-1961 "jukebox on wheels" version that everyone seems to hate.
But I like the midsize Belvedere even more because the 1962 redesign also pushed the nameplate into muscle car territory. Originally fitted with the 413- and 426-cubic-inch (6.8- and 7.0-liter) Wedge V8s in range-topping trim, the Belvedere also got the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) RB and the iconic 426 HEMI in 1967.
And the fact that these high-power Belvederes looked rather mundane on the outside pushes them to the top of my "cool Mopar sleepers" list. I'm pretty sure I'd take one over a Dodge Charger any day of the week.
But of course, not all mid-1960s Belvederes have high-revving V8 engines in them. The 1964 version you see here left the factory with a 318-cubic-inch (5.2-liter) V8 rated 230 horsepower under the hood. It might not be as cool as a Wedge or a HEMI car but its barn-found condition makes it a perfect candidate for a period drag car tribute.
How did the Belvedere end up like this? Well, according to "Dead Dodge Garage" it spent "30 to 40 years in the bushes." That's way too much time off the road so it's not at all surprising that the Mopar is rusty, mossy, and anything but road worthy. But hey, it's a two-door post car so it's definitely worth saving (though not necessarily restored).
It's actually amazing that it's still in one piece after at least three decades of sitting but what's even more astonishing is the fact that the 318 Poly V8 agreed to come back to life. Not only that, but it ran strong enough to take the Belvedere for a spin around the yard.
This Plymouth is still a long way off from becoming more than just a derelict find but it's a project worth following. For now, hit the play button below to watch it come back to life because that's a privilege that many abandoned classics don't get.
