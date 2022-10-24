Big-Block 1965 Plymouth Belvedere Spent 50 Years With the Same Family, Surprising Survivor

One of the best things about cars that spend decades with the same family is that they typically come with a full history, so you’re buying not only a new vehicle but also a story that adds to its value.
And this 1965 Plymouth Belvedere seems to align with these expectations, as the same car has been part of the same family for no less than 50 years.
eBay seller musclecar_lover1969 says the ownership was finally transferred when the members of the family passed, so after a very long time of sitting, the car is finally able to get back on the road.
Described as a survivor, which should theoretically make it an unrestored, unmolested, and all-original car, this Belvedere certainly doesn’t look bad, especially as far as the condition of the metal is concerned. Sure, it requires the typical fixes, but the rust doesn’t seem to be too heavy, and the damage it created is something that should be easy to deal with.
Inside, the Plymouth seems to require a little bit more work, as the door panels, the seat covers, and the headliner, all need to be replaced.
But the real surprise is sitting under the hood, where the Belvedere is hiding massive V8 power. The engine that should get the wheels rolling is a 383 (6.2-liter) that still runs and drives. It’s not clear if it requires any fixes or not, but it’s probably safer not to consider it road-worthy at this point.
Sold as part of a no-reserve auction on eBay, this Belvedere has obviously attracted quite a lot of attention, with many people trying their chance at taking the car home. At the time of press, the top offer is $5,700, with about 3 days left until the auction comes to an end. The vehicle is parked in Chattanooga, Tennessee if you want to see it in person.
