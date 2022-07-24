One-Owner 1966 Plymouth Belvedere Found in an Ohio Barn, Runs, Drives, Survives

1965 witnessed the introduction of a new strategy for Plymouth, as the company marketed the Fury as a full-size lineup, whereas the Belvedere, despite retaining the same dimensions, was positioned as an intermediate model.
The engine lineup included a little something for everybody, starting with a 225 (3.7-liter) six-cylinder available until 1967.
The same model years were also available with 273 (4.5-liter) and 318 (5.2-liter) V8s, but 1967 marked the introduction of several more powerful units, including a 440 (7.2-liter) 4-barrel powerplant with 375 horsepower.
When it comes to the 1966 Belvedere, the top choice was the 383 (6.3-liter) 4-barrel with 365 horsepower.
This Belvedere was born, and still comes, with a 318, and according to the owner's post on Craigslist, the original engine is currently in charge of putting the wheels in motion.
Found in a barn in Ohio and purchased from the first owner, this Belvedere 2-door hardtop still comes with the original title, registration, and broadcast card.
It obviously exhibits a rather rough shape, but this doesn’t necessarily cause any particular challenges for a restoration process. The interior obviously requires some fixes as well, with the dash also showing a few cracks as well.
On the other hand, the Belvedere has already received a bunch of new parts, including a fuel tank and a fuel pump, so now it runs and drives properly. The paint, however, is no longer the original one, as the owner says the car has received “a couple of resprays” at some point in the past. This doesn’t mean the body is spotless though, as the paint would still require a refresh, possibly as the Plymouth spent some time under the clear sky.
As for the price of this little gem, the new owner is willing to let it go for $12,750, and according to their post, no other offers are accepted.
The same model years were also available with 273 (4.5-liter) and 318 (5.2-liter) V8s, but 1967 marked the introduction of several more powerful units, including a 440 (7.2-liter) 4-barrel powerplant with 375 horsepower.
When it comes to the 1966 Belvedere, the top choice was the 383 (6.3-liter) 4-barrel with 365 horsepower.
This Belvedere was born, and still comes, with a 318, and according to the owner's post on Craigslist, the original engine is currently in charge of putting the wheels in motion.
Found in a barn in Ohio and purchased from the first owner, this Belvedere 2-door hardtop still comes with the original title, registration, and broadcast card.
It obviously exhibits a rather rough shape, but this doesn’t necessarily cause any particular challenges for a restoration process. The interior obviously requires some fixes as well, with the dash also showing a few cracks as well.
On the other hand, the Belvedere has already received a bunch of new parts, including a fuel tank and a fuel pump, so now it runs and drives properly. The paint, however, is no longer the original one, as the owner says the car has received “a couple of resprays” at some point in the past. This doesn’t mean the body is spotless though, as the paint would still require a refresh, possibly as the Plymouth spent some time under the clear sky.
As for the price of this little gem, the new owner is willing to let it go for $12,750, and according to their post, no other offers are accepted.