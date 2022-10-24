This 1969 Dodge Super Bee Was Stuck on a Lift for Over 10 Years and We're Sad About It

Produced from 1968 to 1971 as a low-priced muscle car, the Dodge Super Bee is also one of the rarest Mopars out there. Yes, Dodge sold about 56,200 of them over four model years which is a lot, but how many of them are still around today?
Because it was one of the most affordable muscle cars out there, the Super Bee was often purchased for racing duty. Not surprisingly, many of them were wrecked or modified well beyond their factory specs. On top of that, many of the examples that were bought as daily drivers ended up in junkyards once their owners moved on to something more modern.
With only a few unmolested and restored examples available in 2022, the Dodge Super Bee is a prized classic that often changes hands for six-figure sums. If you're not willing to pay more than $100K, you'll have to settle for a rusty example in need of work, like the green 1969 Super Bee you see here.
While it's not sitting in a barn, this Mopar is pretty much a barn find. It hasn't been driven for decades, it's quite dusty, and it has a lot of rust to complain about. Sadly, it's also been sitting on a lift for more than 10 years, waiting for a refresh that never happened.
And that's a shame because this Super Bee still has its numbers-matching V8 engine. It's not a super-rare HEMI, of which only 166 were built in 1969, but any Super Bee still fitted with its original mill is a hard-to-find gem nowadays. Even if it's a more mundane 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) V8 example, one of more than 25,000 units sold.
Will this Super Bee become road-worthy again? Well, according to "Auto Archaeology," the owner is still planning on restoring it, but it's a project that will have to wait a while longer because he's currently working on a 1965 Plymouth Belvedere.
The latter not only appears to be in better shape, but it also packs a 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Wedge V8. Yup, that's rarer than a Super Bee with any drivetrain combo save for the really hard-to-find HEMI. Which one would you fix first? I'd bring the Super Bee on the floor and stuff the original 383 back under the hood.
