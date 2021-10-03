5 1970 Dodge Coronet Super Bee "The Hulk" Has a Supercharger for Days

3 1971 Dodge Super Bee Is the Perfect Car to Ride Into 2021

More on this:

This All-Original 1971 Dodge Super Bee Is an Unrestored Time Capsule Looking Fantastic

Unrestored cars are the best cars, but the 1971 Super Bee that we have here comes with a much better mix that’ll probably blow the minds of diehard Dodge fans. 26 photos



If all these caught your attention, let’s see what the car is all about.



This Super Bee was born with a 383 (6.3-liter) big-block V8 under the hood, and the same unit is still there in charge of putting the wheels in motion. The engine develops 300 horsepower and is working just perfectly.



The 1971 Super Bee was available with a choice of five different engines, starting with a 340 (5.6-liter) small block developing 275 horsepower and going all the way up to a 426 (7.0-liter) Hemi V8 with 425 horsepower. The production of the car included just 5,054 units, out of which only 22 of them came with a Hemi under the hood.



Still flexing the original Hemi Orange finish, the



As for the mileage, the odometer indicates a little over 129,000 miles (207,000 km), which makes sense given the car has never been abandoned in storage and the engine is still the original unit with no rebuild history.



So how much does someone have to pay to drive this Super Bee home? Listed online by The car not only has never been molested or modified in any way, but it also comes with the original engine, the original transmission, the original paint, and the original interior. It’s also a one-owner Super Bee with full documentation, including all service records and even a mileage chart.If all these caught your attention, let’s see what the car is all about.This Super Bee was born with a 383 (6.3-liter) big-block V8 under the hood, and the same unit is still there in charge of putting the wheels in motion. The engine develops 300 horsepower and is working just perfectly.The 1971 Super Bee was available with a choice of five different engines, starting with a 340 (5.6-liter) small block developing 275 horsepower and going all the way up to a 426 (7.0-liter) Hemi V8 with 425 horsepower. The production of the car included just 5,054 units, out of which only 22 of them came with a Hemi under the hood.Still flexing the original Hemi Orange finish, the Super Bee we have here is absolutely spotless, and given the car has never been restored, it’s pretty clear the owner has always babied it just the way it deserves.As for the mileage, the odometer indicates a little over 129,000 miles (207,000 km), which makes sense given the car has never been abandoned in storage and the engine is still the original unit with no rebuild history.So how much does someone have to pay to drive this Super Bee home? Listed online by Desert Private Collection , this 1971 model can be yours for $59,700, and some financing options are also offered.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.