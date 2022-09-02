This 1970 Dodge Super Bee Is a Ridiculously Priced Plum Crazy Surprise

The Super Bee was an awesome car; there’s no doubt about it. Produced for just three years between 1968 and 1971 (until its modern resurrection came to be), the original Super Bee was the most convenient way – financially speaking – to get a muscle car.
It was equipped with massive power. The 383 (6.3-liter) Magnum, the 426 (7.0-liter) Hemi, and the 440 (7.2-liter) Six-Pack, were all available on the Super Bee. The top power was 425 horsepower on the Hemi.
Originally based on the Coronet, the Super Bee has never impressed in terms of sales, though. Dodge sold over 7,800 units in 1968, with the production then jumping to 27,800 cars a year later. 1970 witnessed a massive drop to 15,500 Super Bees.
Enter this 1970 Super Bee that’s now looking for a new home.
Painted in the super-famous Plum Crazy finish, this Super Bee doesn’t come in a tip-top shape. But that’s precisely the reason it’s now listed for auction on eBay, as seller lucassmopr1970 hopes to find a new owner willing to complete the full overhaul of the car.
The Super Bee has already been repainted many years ago, so a Plum Crazy respray is obviously required as well – this means the car no longer flexes the original paint, unfortunately.
And speaking of what’s no longer original, the car has also lost the V8 muscle under the hood. In charge of putting the wheels in motion is a 361 (5.9-liter), most likely donated by a fifth-generation Coronet.
The floors will require some work as well, but the seller claims the frame is as solid as it gets. The engine comes in pieces, and the brakes are still good.
Despite all the problems mentioned above and the lack of the original muscle, this Super Bee still isn’t selling for cheap. The seller expects to get $17,500 for it, though customers who want to get the car without a fight must pay $19,500.
