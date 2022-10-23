Farmhouse Abandoned for Decades Has a 1964 Buick Wildcat Stuck in the Barn

The cars that still have an owner are among the lucky ones. Because the owners that have been keeping them behind closed doors for decades eventually agree to let them go. Or their families do when they pass away.
But we can't say the same about the classic cars that have been left behind by owners who abandoned their homes for good.
I know it sounds unbelievable but it happens more often than you think. Remember the 1969 Pontiac Firebird that was found on a farm that's been abandoned for 50 years as of 2022? Well, here's another farmhouse that has a 1960s classic stuck in the barn. This time around, it's a 1964 Buick Wildcat.
Documented by "Past Life Explorer," this property is a complete mystery as far as its location and story go, but it looks like it's been abandoned by its owners a very long time ago. The house is almost completely empty, so whoever lived here did not leave in a hurry, but they left a rather cool classic in the barn.
Yeah, the paint has faded away and it's difficult to tell what color this Wildcat was finished in but a proper cleaning would likely reveal a mostly rust-free body with a nice patina.
On top of that, all the chrome trim is in place and the vinyl roof appears to be in fantastic shape given the poor storage conditions. The interior isn't bad either. Except for a few cracks in the dashboard and the upholstery this cabin is actually a nice place to spend time in. And look at that gorgeous three-tone color combo.
At more than 84,000 units built, the 1964 Wildcat is far from rare, but unrestored survivors like this are hard to find. This two-door is also a Sport Coupe with a vinyl top, which should narrow production figures down to fewer than 10,000.
Buick offered only two V8 engines in 1964. The 401-cubic-inch (6.6-liter) rated at 325 horsepower was standard, while the options list included a larger, 425-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) mill.
The latter came with 340 horses on tap when fitted with a four-barrel carburetor and generated an impressive 360 horses with the "dual quad" setup. No matter the engine, this 1964 Wildcat is a full-size hot rod.
This model year is part of the first-generation Wildcat, which debuted in 1963 as a replacement for the Invicta. The full-size was redesigned for the 1965 model year and remained in production with annual changes until 1970. That's when it was phased out to make way for the Centurion.
The full-size got its name from a series of spectacular concept cars designed by Harley Earl from 1953 to 1955.
numbers-matching V8 under the hood, but also because it doesn't deserve to rot away in a wooden barn.
Especially since the roof looks like it may collapse anytime. Hopefully, the video below will reach the right person and this Wildcat will get a second chance at life before it's too late.
