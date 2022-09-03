Supercar Blondie Drives 2024 Buick Wildcat EV Concept Car, She Is Amazed by the Design

The vehicle bears the name Wildcat because it’s the one Buick uses for a series of concept cars. The first thing that sticks out, aside from the roof wings, is the new tri-shield logo that looks quite large. A specific release date for the new logo was not officially given by GM at the time of writing, but some expect it to show up on the new 2023 Electra-X model.
The 22-inch, 18-spoke wheels feature the three shields as well, along with a catch. The logo is also a spinner, independent from the wheels. To some, this feature might be cool, while to others might seem tacky. As far as I'm concerned, the visual effect takes me back to the hip-hop music video clips of the early 2000s.
The YouTuber goes on and shows her excitement about the way the taillights go up on the rear windshield. On the opposite side, we see Buick written in tridimensional capital letters on the roof, where it meets the windshield.
The headlights are very sleek looking, and they light up as you approach the car. It looks like a nifty trick, more than capable of impressing the people the car itself will have conjured up in the public parking lot. Not quite as extravagant as the Tesla Model X song and dance feature, but still impressive in its own way.
The inward pointing design element says “ultra cruise, Advanced Driver Assistance System.” Just below that, there’s some more writing saying “LEVEL 2 ADAS.” The funny part is that when you look close enough, you can see some letters fall off the car.
A Level 2 autonomous driving system means the car can handle steering, throttle, and braking. The driver can intervene at any time, depending on the circumstances. Basically, as a driver, you still need to be 100% focused on everything that’s going on around you, but at the same time, the car’s saying: “chill, I got this for a while.”
Now let’s move on to the interior of the Wildcat. After she got in, but before closing the driver's door, she pointed to the impressive length of the doors and showed the camera monitors attached to them, although they were turned off.
Buick and GMC Executive Director of Design Sharon Gauci, also present in the video, said that the interior design was approached with a “floating” philosophy in mind. Meaning that elements like the entire dashboard, the central console, and even the seats appear to be floating.
The dashboard is basically a long, curved display that will be implemented in other Buick models in the future, in some way or another. In this concept car, the screen goes from the driver's side all the way to the middle. Down from it, the central console stretches from the front between the seats, going all the way to the back, separating the passengers. Seeing as this just occupies space for no apparent reason, the current console design could suffer a couple of modifications and leave more room in the rear.
Toward the end of the video, the YouTuber got to drive it a bit, and when I say a bit, I really do mean it. She was going at what looked like 2 mph (3.2 km/h) in a circle, so there’s not much of a conclusion to be drawn there.
The Buick Wildcat EV Concept is supposed to come out in 2024, with no price tag in sight.
