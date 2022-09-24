Buick 425 Nailhead: The American V8 at the Heart of the the SR-71 Start Cart

At least as far as GM was concerned, each of its passenger car brands had unique and bespoke V8 engines. So far on V8 Month at autoevolution, we've taken deep dives into the Cadillac and Pontiac V8s, and we'll no doubt get to Oldsmobile before too long. But we won't be forgetting Buick this Month either, even if GM themselves forgets about it in all contexts other than the Chinese market these days.
This is the wacky story behind the Buick 425 Nailhead V8, an engine that's almost as famous in Cold War aviation circles as it was iconic in muscle car circles. Safe to say, it was powerful enough that even the top secret government military projects found it useful. In many ways, it's not hard to conceive of some parallel universe where the Buick V8 became GM's bread and butter engine in the second half of the 20th century instead of Chevrolet.
From 1953 to 56, its first generation was spent duking it out with Ford flatheads and first-gen Chrysler HEMIs. Dubbed the Fireball, it's only beaten in reverence by the slightly older Oldsmobile Rocket 88 V8 of the day. Coincidentally, that was also a GM engine. But it's the second-gen of the famed Nailhead V8, named so for the peculiar arrangement of its valves that jutted out diagonally and directly upwards, that makes muscle car loyalists salivate.
From 1957 through 1966, the second-gen Nailhead evolved in size from 364 cubic inches (6.0-liters) to 401 cubic inches (6.6-liters). Powering everything from the Buick Wildcat to the Skylark GS 400 and even the criminally underrated Sport Wagon V8. Around this time, Buick decided to go hog-wild with the naming system for what was essentially the same engine. Under the Wildcat designation, the engine received this surname plus whatever torque figure was rated for each application.
Debuting in 1963 in the Riviera as an optional high-performance upgrade.
The Buick 425 flourished under the hoods of the Riviera, Electra, and Wildcat for 1963. Four years before the Chevy 350 small block in its 4.000-inch bore configuration began slowly eating away its own sibling's market share, With standard four-barrel carburetors, regardless of the vehicle, Buick made their name scheme even more confusing by calling a high torque upgrade to the 425, the Wildcat 465, right below the big-dog 360 horsepower Super Wildcat. Some 465s were even fitted with twin four-barrel Carter AFB carburetors like the Super Wildcat's in the 1966 Riviera.
Both the 425 and older 401 Nailheads were some of the earliest engines to be fitted with aftermarket superchargers with matching performance camshafts by their owners for racing purposes. Owing to the somewhat restrictive air flow present in the nail-shaped cylinder heads. In short, be it on the streets or at the track, the second-gen Nailhead, and the 425 especially, became a landmark engine for Buick.
After 1966, Buick switched to an all-new engine architecture that did away with the funky nail-shaped heads. But before Buick sun-setted their iconic Nailhead line forever, they manufactured a limited run of 425s specifically for Lockheed Skunkworks, the U.S Air Force, and the CIA. Why? It turned out the General Electric J58 turbojet engines needed for the then brand new Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird supersonic reconaisance plane needed a little help spooling up its titanium compressor blades up to the 3,200 rpm needed to get the engine fully running.
These were also phased out when a new hydraulic system was implemented to do the same job as the start cart at most airbases on U.S. soil the Blackbird and company operated from. A handful was kept at reserve bases, including a handful with the original Buick Nailheads, until the Blackbird and all its variants were retired in 1998. For an engine released in 1963, that's a heck of a great run.
Check back soon for more from V8 Month here on autoevolution.
This is the wacky story behind the Buick 425 Nailhead V8, an engine that's almost as famous in Cold War aviation circles as it was iconic in muscle car circles. Safe to say, it was powerful enough that even the top secret government military projects found it useful. In many ways, it's not hard to conceive of some parallel universe where the Buick V8 became GM's bread and butter engine in the second half of the 20th century instead of Chevrolet.
From 1953 to 56, its first generation was spent duking it out with Ford flatheads and first-gen Chrysler HEMIs. Dubbed the Fireball, it's only beaten in reverence by the slightly older Oldsmobile Rocket 88 V8 of the day. Coincidentally, that was also a GM engine. But it's the second-gen of the famed Nailhead V8, named so for the peculiar arrangement of its valves that jutted out diagonally and directly upwards, that makes muscle car loyalists salivate.
From 1957 through 1966, the second-gen Nailhead evolved in size from 364 cubic inches (6.0-liters) to 401 cubic inches (6.6-liters). Powering everything from the Buick Wildcat to the Skylark GS 400 and even the criminally underrated Sport Wagon V8. Around this time, Buick decided to go hog-wild with the naming system for what was essentially the same engine. Under the Wildcat designation, the engine received this surname plus whatever torque figure was rated for each application.
Debuting in 1963 in the Riviera as an optional high-performance upgrade.
The Buick 425 flourished under the hoods of the Riviera, Electra, and Wildcat for 1963. Four years before the Chevy 350 small block in its 4.000-inch bore configuration began slowly eating away its own sibling's market share, With standard four-barrel carburetors, regardless of the vehicle, Buick made their name scheme even more confusing by calling a high torque upgrade to the 425, the Wildcat 465, right below the big-dog 360 horsepower Super Wildcat. Some 465s were even fitted with twin four-barrel Carter AFB carburetors like the Super Wildcat's in the 1966 Riviera.
Both the 425 and older 401 Nailheads were some of the earliest engines to be fitted with aftermarket superchargers with matching performance camshafts by their owners for racing purposes. Owing to the somewhat restrictive air flow present in the nail-shaped cylinder heads. In short, be it on the streets or at the track, the second-gen Nailhead, and the 425 especially, became a landmark engine for Buick.
After 1966, Buick switched to an all-new engine architecture that did away with the funky nail-shaped heads. But before Buick sun-setted their iconic Nailhead line forever, they manufactured a limited run of 425s specifically for Lockheed Skunkworks, the U.S Air Force, and the CIA. Why? It turned out the General Electric J58 turbojet engines needed for the then brand new Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird supersonic reconaisance plane needed a little help spooling up its titanium compressor blades up to the 3,200 rpm needed to get the engine fully running.
These were also phased out when a new hydraulic system was implemented to do the same job as the start cart at most airbases on U.S. soil the Blackbird and company operated from. A handful was kept at reserve bases, including a handful with the original Buick Nailheads, until the Blackbird and all its variants were retired in 1998. For an engine released in 1963, that's a heck of a great run.
Check back soon for more from V8 Month here on autoevolution.