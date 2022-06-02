Parked and Forgotten: 1963 Buick Riviera Is a Genuine Barn Find, Mysterious V8

Born in October 1962 as an MY 1963 car, the first-generation Buick Riviera was originally limited to just 40,000 units, as the parent company used this strategy in an attempt to boost the early demand for the model.
Initially offered with a single engine choice, the 401 (6.6-liter) Nailhead V8 with 325 horsepower, the Riviera eventually received a second option in December, this time in the form of a 425 (7.0-liter) with 340 horsepower.
This Riviera was born and still comes with a 401, though on the other hand, its current condition is as mysterious as it gets. eBay seller loki-tzu says the vehicle spent no less than 2 decades in storage, so the current shape of the engine is unknown.
Saved from an estate that belonged to a GM factory mechanic, this Riviera should theoretically come in a pretty good shape, mechanically speaking, but of course, any potential buyer should just go check out everything in person. The car is located just outside of Greensburg, Kentucky.
In terms of metal work, this Buick Riviera obviously requires some fixes, but this isn’t necessarily a surprise given the car has spent so many years sitting in the same place. The seller also admits that a lot of work is necessary to restore the vehicle.
But the very first thing it appears to need is a thorough wash. The dust and dirt on the body make it rather difficult to correctly assess its condition, but on the other hand, we’re being told the Riviera is complete except for the seats.
If this Riviera tickles your fancy, here’s even better news. The car is being sold at no reserve, which means the highest bidder can take it home. The auction starts at $975, and anyone who wants to get it without a fight only has to pay $1,500 for the vehicle.
