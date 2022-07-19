Judy Lilly's 1967 Plymouth Belvedere Is a Six-Figure Racer With a Raging HEMI V8

Introduced for the 1966 model year, the iconic 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI V8 made it into a long list of Mopars before it was discontinued at the end of 1971. How many were built? Well, there are no precise records, but most Mopar experts agree that almost 11,000 Dodges and Plymouths were fitted with the 426 in six years.

