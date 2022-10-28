Horror Experience on CarPlay After the Latest Apple Updates

CarPlay is generally considered the more polished and reliable alternative to Android Auto, but this, of course, depends on a lot of factors.
And if you ask some of the users whose iPhones have been updated to the latest iOS versions, there may not be such a big difference between Android Auto and CarPlay after all.
This is because beginning with iOS 16, users have been struggling with all kinds of problems on CarPlay, including occasional crashes or the app not launching at all.
I’m seeing plenty of reports on this front (here, here, and here), and all users seem to be complaining of the same thing: CarPlay no longer starts, or if it does, it stops working in the middle of the drive and then just keeps reconnecting every couple of minutes.
The experience with CarPlay is therefore a nightmare, especially if a critical app, such as the navigation software, is no longer available at a time when you need it the most.
As compared to Android Auto, CarPlay doesn’t allow for too many fixes on the user side, so people out there have tried the generic workarounds, all to no avail. However, I’m hearing that a full re-pairing of the iPhone and the CarPlay unit could sometimes work – just make sure that you delete all profiles before initiating the setup.
For the time being, however, it looks like both iOS 16 and the recently released iOS 16.1 are causing the same problems, so users have no other option than to hope the upcoming iOS 16.2, which could go live in November, would include some fixes on this front.
Until then, resetting the CarPlay settings (or even better, resetting the entire iPhone and the head unit, though this isn’t by any means convenient) seems to be the only way to go. Of course, Apple hasn’t said a single thing about the CarPlay problems caused by its latest updates.
