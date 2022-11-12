1987 Mazda RX-7 Will Drag You Into a Love-Hate Relationship, Might Be Worth It

When I decided I was going to buy a motorcycle, I was keen on finding a yellow one. Somehow, getting that color felt important to me, and it helped narrow down the options. But when I bought the RX-7, I could not care less about the color. The only thing that counted was that I was finally going to own and drive a rotary sports car, and one with a turbocharger at that! But I have been considering the idea of painting it yellow recently.

15 photos