1987 Mazda RX-7 Will Drag You Into a Love-Hate Relationship, Might Be Worth It

When I decided I was going to buy a motorcycle, I was keen on finding a yellow one. Somehow, getting that color felt important to me, and it helped narrow down the options. But when I bought the RX-7, I could not care less about the color. The only thing that counted was that I was finally going to own and drive a rotary sports car, and one with a turbocharger at that! But I have been considering the idea of painting it yellow recently.
It just so happens that an FC popped up over on Cars&Bids, and it no longer has the paint job it left the factory with. Instead, it's now sporting a shade of yellow borrowed from the FD, which is known as Sunburst Yellow.
We've seen several Competition Yellow Mica FCs before, but the Sunburst version is slightly more modern. You'll also notice that the 17" Enkei RP02 wheels further add to that FD look. This 1987 model has had the same owner for almost 20 years now, which just goes to show how strong an effect these cars will have on people.
That means this FC is a Series 4, which is slightly less desirable compared to the Series 5. So it comes as no surprise that the owner has opted for a few upgrades, including a Series 5 turbocharger and taillights among other things.
There are a few other basic performance components, such as the Walbro high-pressure fuel pump, the Koyo Radiator, and the aftermarket exhaust system. The car sounds a bit strange once it starts up, but that may be just a particularity of this exhaust.
Still, it would be crucial for you to ask for a compression test before placing a bid on this car. Even though the car looks nice from afar, several spots are far from perfect. But it's a good thing that the seller has provided a detailed description of said problems so that you can be aware of what you're getting into.
The interior looks quite good for a car this old, but we're not completely sold on the flat-bottom Nardi steering wheel. For some sideways action - which this car likes doing a lot - we'd recommend a perfectly round one.
So far, there are only five bids, and the highest one is at $4,600. If you can get this FC for under $15,000, that would be a pretty solid deal! Just be sure to have an extra $5,000 set aside just in case you need an engine rebuild soon. Owning an RX-7 is an ongoing love-hate relationship, but we'd say the benefits outweigh the disadvantages.
We've seen several Competition Yellow Mica FCs before, but the Sunburst version is slightly more modern. You'll also notice that the 17" Enkei RP02 wheels further add to that FD look. This 1987 model has had the same owner for almost 20 years now, which just goes to show how strong an effect these cars will have on people.
That means this FC is a Series 4, which is slightly less desirable compared to the Series 5. So it comes as no surprise that the owner has opted for a few upgrades, including a Series 5 turbocharger and taillights among other things.
There are a few other basic performance components, such as the Walbro high-pressure fuel pump, the Koyo Radiator, and the aftermarket exhaust system. The car sounds a bit strange once it starts up, but that may be just a particularity of this exhaust.
Still, it would be crucial for you to ask for a compression test before placing a bid on this car. Even though the car looks nice from afar, several spots are far from perfect. But it's a good thing that the seller has provided a detailed description of said problems so that you can be aware of what you're getting into.
The interior looks quite good for a car this old, but we're not completely sold on the flat-bottom Nardi steering wheel. For some sideways action - which this car likes doing a lot - we'd recommend a perfectly round one.
So far, there are only five bids, and the highest one is at $4,600. If you can get this FC for under $15,000, that would be a pretty solid deal! Just be sure to have an extra $5,000 set aside just in case you need an engine rebuild soon. Owning an RX-7 is an ongoing love-hate relationship, but we'd say the benefits outweigh the disadvantages.