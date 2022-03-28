1989 Mazda RX-7 FC3S Turns Into Widebody Racer, Not the Kind You Think

If there is one non-American made car that’s missing from today’s market in a modern form, and some automotive enthusiasts wish it wasn’t absent, that’s the Mazda RX-7.
The moniker, born in Hiroshima, Japan, back at the end of the 1970s, has been successful enough to be made in three generations, spanning all the way into the early 2000s and on pretty much all relevant markets. Sadly, the arrival of stricter emissions regulations, and a shift in consumer preference, pushed the RX-7 on the sidelines, and at the moment there are slim chances it will be revived in the foreseeable future.
Strangely enough, we don’t even get to see older RX-7s anymore, not in stock shape on the road and not even in customized form at some show, as this segment of the industry doesn’t seem all that interested in a Japanese sports car.
Luckily, a tiny RX-7 apparition from the world of diecast cars makes for the perfect panacea for those in need of something related to the model. A 2020-made 1989 Mazda Savanna RX-7, tweaked into a widebody racer by a diecast cars specialist named Jakarta Diecast Project (JDP).
Having started life as a car from Hot Wheels’ from the J-Imports series, the model was remade in the usual style and using the usual techniques JDP has enchanted us with for most of this year. As usual, you can see the entire transformation process in the almost 15 minutes-long video below, complete with about three minutes of photoshoot.
Unlike many of the projects we’ve seen before, this RX-7 does not get a change of color compared to the original, but the rest of the modifications, from the carefully-crafted wide body to the roll cage visible once the doors are open, are in tone with what JDP has been doing, and also best left to see, than to narrate.
