Cop Car-Inspired JDM Mazda RX-7 FC Pulls Some Outlaw Moves at the Hoonigan Burnyard

If you spent some time in the 90s being a dork, playing video games, watching Anime, or reading car magazines, you understand the fascination with late 80s Japanese sports cars. Mazda and its rotary engine made two of the most prevalent combinations in 90s car culture thanks to its legendary win at the Le Mans 24 Hours in 1991. On their latest upload, Hoonigan featured a cop car-inspired JDM RX-7 FC.

10 photos