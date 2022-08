Cop Car-Inspired JDM Mazda RX-7 FC Pulls Some Outlaw Moves at the Hoonigan Burnyard

The RX-7 is a rotary engine-powered Japanese sports car produced between 1978 and 2002. It was offered as both a front-engine and rear-wheel-drive across different platforms.The featured JDM Mazda RX-7, a.k.a RotoCop, belongs to Jesse of Oishi Imports. He’s a car dealer with more than 500 car imports from Japan. The RotoCop RX-7 was his first import.Jesse’s version of the FC, the second generation RX-7 (Savana RX-7 in Japan), came as a two-seater coupe or a convertible depending on the market. Its a 1.3-liter 13B rotary engine was offered in naturally aspirated and turbocharged variants.The JDM version of the FC only had a turbo model with the original version making 182 hp (185 ps). An upgraded version (Series 5 facelift) in April 1989 made 202 hp (205 ps), while the limited version Infini model made 212 hp (215 ps).Jesse’s RX-7 packs a turbocharged 13B rotary making a respectable 450 ponies. It’s got a big ol’ turbo and still humbly rocks a stock transmission system and axles.The RotoCop RX-7 features a complete cop car theme with all the bells and whistles, including a siren and microphone.If you are going to visit the Hoonigan Burnyard, there’s only one thing to do after showcasing what’s under the hood – burnouts and donuts! Well, Jesse couldn’t pull a perfect donut – Hert of Hoonigan had to step in and rip the old JDM racer.“This car is cool. I like it. Rotaries are sick. Have you ever been in one?” Hert playfully asked Suppy of Hoonigan.We all know Suppy pulled out the rotary stroker on his FD RX-7 for an LS-swap