Cop Car-Inspired JDM Mazda RX-7 FC Pulls Some Outlaw Moves at the Hoonigan Burnyard

If you spent some time in the 90s being a dork, playing video games, watching Anime, or reading car magazines, you understand the fascination with late 80s Japanese sports cars. Mazda and its rotary engine made two of the most prevalent combinations in 90s car culture thanks to its legendary win at the Le Mans 24 Hours in 1991. On their latest upload, Hoonigan featured a cop car-inspired JDM RX-7 FC.
The RX-7 is a rotary engine-powered Japanese sports car produced between 1978 and 2002. It was offered as both a front-engine and rear-wheel-drive across different platforms.
The featured JDM Mazda RX-7, a.k.a RotoCop, belongs to Jesse of Oishi Imports. He’s a car dealer with more than 500 car imports from Japan. The RotoCop RX-7 was his first import.
Jesse’s version of the FC, the second generation RX-7 (Savana RX-7 in Japan), came as a two-seater coupe or a convertible depending on the market. Its a 1.3-liter 13B rotary engine was offered in naturally aspirated and turbocharged variants.
The JDM version of the FC only had a turbo model with the original version making 182 hp (185 ps). An upgraded version (Series 5 facelift) in April 1989 made 202 hp (205 ps), while the limited version Infini model made 212 hp (215 ps).
Jesse’s RX-7 packs a turbocharged 13B rotary making a respectable 450 ponies. It’s got a big ol’ turbo and still humbly rocks a stock transmission system and axles.
The RotoCop RX-7 features a complete cop car theme with all the bells and whistles, including a siren and microphone.
If you are going to visit the Hoonigan Burnyard, there’s only one thing to do after showcasing what’s under the hood – burnouts and donuts! Well, Jesse couldn’t pull a perfect donut – Hert of Hoonigan had to step in and rip the old JDM racer.
“This car is cool. I like it. Rotaries are sick. Have you ever been in one?” Hert playfully asked Suppy of Hoonigan.
We all know Suppy pulled out the rotary stroker on his FD RX-7 for an LS-swap.
