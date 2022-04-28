Mazda RX-7 With Tuned 2JZ Swap May Be Peak JDM, Purists Will Hate It Anyway

Mazda's RX-7 series was only offered with a rotary engine, and the last generation of the model is referred to as the FD. It was made between 1992 and 2002, but just a couple of hundred units past 68,000 were made during that decade, so it was not exactly a high-volume affair. Well, one of those examples got swapped with another icon of the 90s, the 2JZ motor.
As you can imagine, this build might make both Mk4 Supra and FD RX-7 enthusiasts angry, while some might be happy with the result. After all, it brings two crowd favorites together, and both get to shine.
Unlike a Toyota Supra A80 build with a similar horsepower figure, this one comes with a different shape, along with a few improvements in handling, as the review notes.
Fitting a 2JZ in an RX-7 is the JDM equivalent of an LS swap, except for the fact that LS swaps can happen with an RX-7, as well, but the vehicle would be too nose-heavy for its good. The iron block 2JZ motor is not a light engine either, but it is still a bit lighter than an LS. A quick look at the numbers shows a small difference in favor of the 2JZ.
Now, the owner of this vehicle did have to make a few decisions regarding styling that may not be for everyone, such as the hood bulge, which is there to make the Toyota engine fit under the hood of the Mazda. As many people might underline, eliminating the sleek hood of the RX-7 might be a crime as abominable as removing its signature rotary motor.
This stroked and tuned 2JZ runs a Megasquirt ECU that was tuned by its owner to provide about 1,200 horsepower. The more surprising part is that the owner managed to acquire the vehicle with just 50,000 miles (ca. 80,467 km) on the odometer.
At the time of purchase, the vehicle was sold for just $10,000, which is next to nothing when you think about how much a fully original example would be worth today. Mind you, it was priced low even then, but we will let its owner tell the full story below.
