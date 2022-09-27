2023 Nissan Ariya Priced at $43,190 in the United States

Last year, Nissan opened the order books for the all-new Ariya with a reservation price of $45,950 for the Venture+ FWD. That configuration is currently priced at $47,190 in the United States. Beneath it, Nissan made room for the so-called Engage FWD at $43,190 sans destination charge.
No fewer than six well-equipped grades are offered, starting with the aforementioned Engage that can be optioned with e-4ORCE all-wheel drive for $4,000 over the front-wheel-drive variant. Both of them feature a 63-kWh battery, whereas every other grade comes with an 87-kWh battery.
Engage FWD is expected to deliver up to 216 miles (348 kilometers) on a full charge. Venture+ FWD is the second most affordable specification available at $47,190 excluding the $1,295 destination freight charge, and it’s also the most capable given its 304-mile (489-kilometer) rating. Stepping up to the Evolve+, Empower+, and Premiere FWD sees the combined estimate drop to 289 miles (465 kilometers). Curious about the dual-motor variants? Well, the EPA estimates have yet to be published as of September 27th.
In terms of performance, the Engage FWD is much obliged to deliver 214 horsepower and 221 pound-foot (300 Nm) of torque. The Evolve+ FWD improves to 238 horsepower and similar torque. As for e-4ORCE AWD, the Japanese automaker quotes 335 ponies and 413 pound-foot (560 Nm) or 389 ponies and 442 pound-foot (600 Nm), depending on the trim level.
Speaking of which, the most expensive configuration available is the Platinum+ e-4ORCE at $60,190. Let that sink in for a minute, then remember that Ford is asking a cool $69,895 for a Mustang Mach-E GT.
“The Nissan Ariya is an important part of our Ambition 2030 goals to drive electrified mobility for all,” said Aditya Jairaj, the director of EV marketing and sales at Nissan in the United States. “With Nissan offering an electric vehicle option for almost any driver, we’re excited for customers to experience a seamless transition to driving electric,” concluded Mr. Jairaj.
